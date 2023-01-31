Roblox vs. Minecraft – Which should you play in 2023?

There are plenty of similarities between Roblox and Minecraft. From their blocky aesthetic to incredible popularity among both young and not-so-young gamers around the world, it can seem like the two platforms compete with each other. With the squeeze on players’ free time growing ever tighter each year, they might only have the time to play one or the other. If you’re stuck trying to decide between Roblox and Minecraft in 2023, here is everything you need to know to help you make the right decision.

What is Roblox?

Image via Roblox Corporation

It is surprisingly difficult to compare the two games because one isn’t necessarily a game. Instead, Roblox is more of a platform for developers to create their own games on. These vary wildly in both theme and quality, so you have to do research into which ones are right for you. While there are some terrible Roblox games out there, you will find one that you enjoy if you look hard enough.

The real downside of Roblox is the lack of consistency among the games. There aren’t any standards for gameplay or even originality to which all games on the platform must adhere to, so you get some blatant clones of other games mixed into your search results. Unless you can find someone to recommend a game to you, it can take hours of trying various games before you find one that you like.

What is Minecraft?

Image via Mojang Studios

Minecraft first became available to the public back in 2009, though the first full build didn’t get released until 2011. Since then, it has become one of the most popular titles in video game history, spawning multiple imitators and a veritable mountain of merchandise. The simple mix of building, crafting, and survival aspects changed the way games were designed forever.

While players are free to set up custom servers with unique rules and restrictions, they’re all unmistakably Minecraft at their heart. You can build almost anything you can imagine out of those simple blocks, unleashing your creativity in ways that few video games allow. The gameplay and overall experience will be immediately familiar to fans and highly accessible to new players, even though there are different versions of Minecraft available to play, with more on the way in 2023.

What should you play in 2023: Roblox or Minecraft

Image via MineTest

The answer depends on what you’re looking for in your gaming experience. Minecraft, for all of Microsoft’s money that is backing it, simply cannot compete with the variety of games on the Roblox platform. There are literally millions to choose from, but that comes at a cost. While some are gems on the platform, you will have to deal with wading through some real stinkers and even the good ones might become broken or repetitive as the developers stop supporting it.

However, if time is a limited resource for you, then Minecraft’s consistency will probably be your best option here. While Roblox will give you more unique experiences to choose from, digging through the bad to find the good can be a frustrating endeavor. Even the best Roblox games don’t have the polish and amount of content that Minecraft offers.