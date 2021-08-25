Sea of Thieves Making Mayhem Borderlands crossover Special Event guide – challenges, rewards, dates
Turn it into a sea of chaos.
After making a big splash with a Pirates of the Caribbean crossover in A Pirate’s Life, Sea of Thieves is taking another weird turn with a brief tie-in with the Borderlands series. In the Making Mayhem event, players will be embracing their chaotic pirate within and unleash explosive mayhem to unlock some Borderlands-themed cosmetics. If for some reason you ever wanted to have a pirate Klaptrap as the figurehead on your ship, now is your time.
Making Mayhem Event Challenges
There are two tiers of challenges for the Making Mayhem event: Minor Mayhem Challenges and Major Mayhem Challenges, all based on the scale of the required objectives. Completing challenges will earn you Favour, working your way towards event rewards.
Minor Mayhem Challenges
- Exploding Gunpowder Skeletons in a chain reaction: 5 Favour
- Defeating a group of skeletons by deotnating a Gunpowder Skeleton: 5 Favour
- Burning a group of skeletons at once using a firebomb or a Chest of Rage: 5 Favour
- Defeating a shark using a Gunpowder Barrel: 5 Favour
- Hitting a ship with a chaos-inducing Cannonball, chainshot or firebomb shot from a cannon: 5 Favour
- Destroying a Ghost Ship: 5 Favour
Major Mayhem Challenges
- Handing in a Stronghold Gunpowder Barrel or Keg of Ancient Black Powder: 10 Favour
- Onpening one of the Gold Hoarders’ Treasure Vaults: 10 Favour
- Setting a Skeleton Ship ablaze using an Ashen Winds Skull: 10 Favour
- Drinking or playing music with another crew at an Outpost: 15 Favour
- Collecting all the gold piles inside one of the Gold Hoarders’ Treasure Vaults: 15 Favour
- Finishing any Tall Tale (visit the Castaway or Mysterious Stranger to get started): 20 Favour
Making Mayhem Special Event rewards
- Mayhem Flag (10 Favour)
- Mayhem Hull (20 Favour)
- Mayhem Figurehead (30 Favour)
- Mayhem Sails (40 Favour)
- Mayhem Capstan (60 Favour)
- Mayhem Wheel (80 Favour)
- Mayhem Cannons (100 Favour)
How long is the Making Mayhem Special Event?
The Making Mayhem Special Event will last for exactly two weeks, from Tuesday, August 24, to Tuesday, September 7, 6:00 AM ET.