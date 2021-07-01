Sea of Thieves Season Three Flags of Friendship Special Event guide – challenges, rewards, dates

The Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life expansion featuring a Pirates of the Caribbean crossover will undoubtedly bring a wave of new players to Rare’s online game, so a concern is how the existing playerbase will treat them. Luckily, an event starting off Season Three of Sea of Thieves will encourage players to be friendlier towards each other. Titled the Flags of Friendship Special Event, this event is the antithesis of the Reapers VS The World event from Season Two, and it will offer PvE-related challenges and rewards, with bonuses to players who form alliances with other crews.

Related: How to form an Alliance in Sea of Thieves

Flags of Friendship Event Challenges

Completing these challenges will earn you Favour, and earning a certain amount of Favour will nab you rewards. Be on the lookout for an icon resembling an alliance flag next to challenges, as that indicates that completing this challenge while in an alliance with others crews will earn you extra Favour. Tasks that will earn you Favour include:

Earn some Favour by: Defeating a Ghost Ship. Do so while in an Alliance to earn extra Favour!

Earn some Favour by: Sinking a Skeleton Ship. Do so while in an Alliance to earn extra Favour!

Earn a lot of Favour by: Defeating Flameheart’s flagship, the Burning Blade. Do so while in an Alliance to earn extra Favour!

Earn a lot of Favour by: Defeating an Ashen Lord on an island or at a Fort.

Earn some Favour by: Attacking a Kraken’s tentacle until it retreats back under the waves.

Earn more Favour by: Completing an active Skeleton Fort, Fort of Fortune or the Fort of the Damned.

Earn more Favour by: Defeating a Megalodon of any kind.

Supplemental Income

Image via Xbox Game Studios

A long-term challenge for the Flags of Friendship Special Event will have you leaving treasure items aboard ships of other crews, regardless if you’re in an alliance or not. Leave 100 treasure items in total to earn the Pirate Philanthropist title.

Flags of Friendship Special Event rewards

Image via Xbox Game Studios

Besides the aforementioned reward for Supplemental Income, there are four Bilge Rat rewards to nab from earning Favour.

Flags of Friendship Scar (150 Favour)

Flags of Friendship Makeup (300 Favour)

Flags of Friendship Tattoo (450 Favour)

“Friend of the Sea” title (600 Favour)

How long is the Flags for Friendship Special Event?

The Flags for Friendship Special Event will last for exactly two weeks, from Thursday, July 1, 6:00 AM ET, to Thursday, July 15, 6:00 AM ET.