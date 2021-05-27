Should you go Slowbro or Slowking in Pokémon Go?

Trainers in Pokémon Go have a choice to make when they capture a perfect IV Slowpoke and prepare plans to use it for PvP or against other Pokémon in raids. Slowpoke has two transformations, Slowbro and Slowking, both of them powerful and suitable Pokémon to use. If you have to choose between the two, is Slowbro or Slowking superior to the other?

Slowbro stats and moveset

Slowbro is a Water and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 2,545, an attack of 177, a defense of 180, and stamina of 216. It’s not the most powerful Pokémon to use in the Great League but has more use in the Ultra. The best moveset you want to use on it will be confusion for its fast move, and then psychic and ice beam for its charge moves. Alternatively, it can learn water pulse.

With a maximum CP of 2,545, it’s a decent choice for specific raid Pokémon, so that remains an option depending on what type of raid you’ll be battling.

Slowking stats and moveset

Slowking is also a Water and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 2,545, an attack of 177, a defense of 180, and stamina of 160. Both Slowbro and Slowking share the same stats. The only change is their moveset. Slowking will also want to use confusion for its fast move. However, for its charge moves, you want it to use psychic and blizzard. It can also learn fire blast.

Should you choose Slowbro or Slowking?

When you boil down the stats, Slowbro and Slowking are essentially the same Pokémon. The only big difference is what Ice-type attack you’re using. For Slowbro, who uses ice beam, that does 90 damage at the cost of 55 energy. With Slowking, blizzard will do 140 damage for 75 energy. Because confusion earns 3 energy per turn, you’re better off relying on Slowbro’s ice bream attack given how frequently you can use it.