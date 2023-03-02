Should you pull for the Beacon of the Reed Sea or Staff of the Scarlet Sands in Genshin Impact?

Every new Genshin Impact update introduces a new set of Weapon Event Wish banners for you to pull from, giving you two options of weapons to pull for. In the first half of Version 3.5 of Genshin Impact, players will be able to choose between these two weapons: the Beacon of the Reed Sea or the Staff of the Scarlet Sands. Which weapon is a better choice for your Primogems?

These weapons are joined by a 4-star collection of rate-up weapons, increasing the chance that you’ll receive these weapons while pulling on this banner: the Alley Flash, the Sacrificial Sword, the Dragon’s Bane, the Eye of Perception, and the Alley Hunter. Most of these 4-star weapons are great choices for your characters, with the exception being the Eye of Perception.

Note: The Weapon Event Wish banner has a pity system that allows you to select a weapon to put on an “Epitomized Path.” You will earn a point whenever you pull a 5-star weapon that is not the weapon you select. When you get two points, the next 5-star weapon you pull is guaranteed to be the weapon you select.

Should you pull for the Beacon of the Reed Sea in Genshin Impact?

The Beacon of the Reed Sea is a Claymore weapon and the signature weapon for the new Version 3.5 character, Dehya. This weapon boosts a character’s Crit Rate by a significant amount, while also providing some sizable Max HP and ATK buffs.

The Beacon of the Reed Sea is a solid Claymore weapon, and there is a minor lack of general Claymore weapons. If you have a Dehya, Diluc, Razor, or Eula in need of a solid Claymore, then picking this weapon would be a great choice for your account.

Should you pull for the Staff of the Scarlet Sands in Genshin Impact?

The Staff of the Scarlet Sands is an excellent Polearm weapon and is the best weapon for numerous Polearm characters. Aside from a great Crit Rate ascension stat, the passive also boosts both Elemental Mastery and Attack to stir up an offensive tour de force.

Characters who take advantage of this weapon are Cyno, Xiangling, Hu Tao, and Rosaria. It’s highly recommended to pull this weapon if you frequently use the above characters.