Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Southern Reach Collectibles & Where to Find Them

The Southern Reach is a massive area that you can explore while playing through the Koboh planet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This is one of the first locations you’ll encounter before you enter Rambler’s Reach Outpost, the primary hub for the rest of the game.

Like many regions in Jedi: Survivor, this location contains multiple collectibles that you can track down and add to your inventory. Some of these collectibles are essential to purchasing specific customization options, and others appear as rare abilities. This guide covers all Southern Reach Collectibles and where you can find them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Southern Reach Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

There are 33 Collectibles in Jedi: Survivor’s Southern Reach region. This area is large but slightly smaller than the Derelict Dam, the location right before it. Many collectibles won’t be available until you unlock specific abilities, which you can only get by going through the rest of the story. Regardless, we encourage you to explore Koboh early to find as many as you can.

There are five types of collectibles that you can find in the Southern Reach region. You will find: Chests, Databank entries, Force Essences, Seed Pods, and Treasures.

All Southern Reach Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can find three chests in the Southern Reach in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest location Chest Collection Description Reward Chest Location 1 You can find this on the left side of the Southern Reach immediately when you arrive in the area. It will be in a small camp. Cal Kestis – Full Beard Chest Location 2 To the right of the entrance of the Southern Reach is a cave area, with a large waterfall. You can explore this area, and there will be a chest tucked away in the corner, to the left of several rocks. Weapon Material Paint – Kashyyyk Colors Chest Location 3 You can only find this by having the Force Lift ability. There will be a door blocked in the Hunter’s Quarry region, next to Rambler’s Reach Outpost. It will lead to a hidden cave with Koboh Matter, and you’ll need to pivot an orb throughout the complex to send a Koboh Beam onto a wall in Rambler’s Reach. Then, use BD-1’s Koboh grinder to connect to the house full of Koboh vines and blow it up. The chest is inside. Blaster – Quickdraw

All Southern Reach Databank locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are three Databank entries that you will find in the Southern Reach in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank location Databank location Databank description Databank Location 1 This Databank entry will appear close to the chest inside the rocks, behind the Waterfalls. You can reach it with clever climbing and jumping across multiple rocks. Databank Location 2 You can find this Databank entry on the side of the map, close to where you can find the Force Essence. Databank Location 3 You can find this Databank entry on the side of the large structure at the center of Southern Reach, on the right side, close to the base of the building.

All Southern Reach Force Essence locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can find only one Force Essence in the Southern Reach in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence location Force Essence Collection Description Reward Force Essence Location 1 You can find this Force Essence on the larger hills of the region, overlooking the entire area. Skill Point

All Southern Reach Seed Pod locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are 19 Seed Pods you can find in the Southern Reach in Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod location Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod Location 1 You can find these seeds near the Flooded Bunker before reaching Rambler’s Reach Outpost.

Seed Pod Location 2 This Seed Pod will appear close to the entrance of the Southern Reach as you can begin to descend the slope.

Seed Pod Location 3 You can find this Seed Pod in an animal-infested area before you reach the rocky cliffs and waterfalls. Seed Pod Locations 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 There are multiple Seed Pods on the rocks overlooking the large building at the center of Southern Reach. You can get to this area by climbing onto the building and then scaling the cliffs. Seed Pod Location 12 A Seed Pod will be close to the cliffs overlooking the Riverbed Watch before you go down the slope. Seed Pod Location 13 There is a Seed Pod underneath the hills before you reach the larger buildings. You can search on the right side for them as you make your way down the slope. Seed Pod Location 14 You can find a Seed Pod close to the dam, close to Rambler’s Reach and the Riverbed Watch. Seed Pod Location 15 There is a Seed Pod on the top of the large rock right before you reach Rambler’s Reach Outpost. You can get to the top of it using a Relter from the Hunter’s Quarry region. Seed Pod Location 16 There is a Seed Pod close to the cliffs where you can find a Databank entry and the Force Essence. Seed Pod Location 17 This Seed Pod is close to the one you found at the dam on the right side. You’ll need to jump on a small cliff lip to reach it. Seed Pod Location 18 You can find these Seed Pods halfway on the slope down to the bottom of Rambler’s Reach Outpost, tucked away on the left side. TBA TBA TBA

All Southern Reach Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can find seven treasures in the Southern Reach in Jedi: Survivor.