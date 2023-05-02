Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Rambler’s Reach Outpost Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Rambler’s Reach Outpost is your primary base of operations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It serves as the main location you’ll be visiting while on Koboh, and it’s a good location to kick back and relax, speaking with the many characters who call it home.

There are a handful of collectible items you can track down while visiting the Outpost, and tracking them down can be tricky. Many of them are hidden inside the houses, which are locked. This guide covers where to find all Rambler’s Reach Outpost Collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Rambler’s Reach Outpost Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

There are 37 Collectibles for you to track down in Rambler’s Reach Outpost, in Jedi: Survivor. It’s the main location you’re going to be visiting each time you Koboh. You’ll find yourself revisiting this location following many of the main story quests, and more sections of it will open up as you explore the game.

There are six categories of collectibles for you to find inside Rambler’s Reach Outpost: You will find: Chests, Databank entries, Force Essences, Force Tears, Seed Pods, and Treasures.

All Rambler’s Reach Outpost Chest Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are 10 Chests for you to find in Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Rewards Chest Location 1 You can reach this location by jumping on top of Doma’s Shop, which you can easily hit by being on the roof of Pyloon’s Saloon. Tactical Shirt Chest Location 2 There are several doors behind the Mantis, in the lower hanger. You can use Force Lift to open up these doors and access the contents inside of them, and there should be a chest. Bomber Pants Chest Location 3 After you recruit Palil, the Gardener, several vines will grow on the roof of Pyloon’s Saloon. Take them up to the tower, and then check out the lower cliffs. You’ll find a chest up there. BD-1 Rebel Paint colors Chest Location 4 Ride one of the Nekko at the Stables, and have them give you a jump onto the roof of this location. When you have Force Lift, open up the hatch overlooking the Staples, and drop down to grab the Chest. BD-1 Unique Metal colors Chest Location 5 There is a chest in the locked door inside Doma’s Shop. You can unlock it by purchasing the Mysterious Keycard from Doma for 10 Priorite Shards. Stim Upgrade Chest Location 6 After you grow the vines on the back of Pyloon’s Saloon, there’s a small cliffside to the left of Rambler’s Reach. You will need to use Force Lift to pick up the crate and then drop it to acquire the item. Blaster Barrel Arakyd Heavy Chest Location 7 You can find a chest inside the first house, next to the heavily guarded one behind Doma’s Shop. You can only access it after you bring the Jawa’s to Rambler’s Reach Outpost and you activate the Blue Coupler. Swoop Blaster Chest Location 8 There is a locked house on the far side of Rambler’s Reach Outpost, and you can access it after you find T-1N8. They will open the door for you, and you can loot anything you find inside it. Duelist Jacket Chest Location 9 At the far right side of the ridge, the area overlooking the landing pad, there is a container at the center. You will need to use Force Lift to bust it open. Edgehawk Pommel Chest Location 10 The final Chest you can find is when you collect all 10 unique seeds in Jedi: Survivor. You’ll then get an upgrade where you can locate all remaining Seed Pods you have not yet obtained. Seed Pod location upgrade

All Rambler’s Reach Outpost Databank Locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will find six Databank entries in Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Location 1 Outside of Doma’s shop, there is a Force Echo that you can find. This should be one of the first you can find at this location. Databank Location 2 After the vines grow on the Pyloon’s Saloon roof, take the Relter over to the large rock overlooking to the left of Rambler’s Reach. There is a nest where you can sense a Force Echo. Databank Location 3 Close to the Bridge is a small rock that is actually a shell. Have BD-1 scan it, and you’ll learn about Turgle’s Shiny Shell while visiting Rambler’s Reach Outpost. Databank Location 4, 5, and 6 Behind Doma’s Shop, there is a home with multiple security eyes that pop out. You can access this location by using the Force on the door to have BD-1 slice it, and then use Force Lift on the door. You will then need to go through the Green Shield Door, and there will be a datapad on the left side of the room that you can scan. There will be another datapad you can locate at this location and a Force Echo at the bottom.

All Rambler’s Reach Outpost Force Essence Locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can find two Force Essence points in Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence Location Force Essence Collection Description Rewards Force Essence Location 1 You can find a Force Essence in the basement of Soont. You can find it next to his slain brother after he’s gone crazy. Skill Point Force Essence Location 2 There is a Force Essence point for you to acquire in one of the locked houses to the left of Pyloon’s Saloon. You can unlock this location after you invite the Jawas to the Outpost and switch the electrical outlet at the roof to connect to the one above the door. Skill Point

All Rambler’s Reach Outpost Force Tear Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two Force Tear locations for you to find in Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Tear Location Force Tear Collection Description Rewards Force Tear Location 1 When the vines have grown on the back of Pyloon’s Saloon, you can climb to the top of the tower and there will be a Force Tear you can complete. Skill Point Force Tear Location 2 There is a Force Tear that you can find inside Doma’s Shop. However, it only activates after you’ve defeated the Spawn of Oggdo, and then you’ve interacted with the Force Echo inside its cave. From there, return to Doma’s show and the frog next to Doma will have a Force Echo, revealing the Force Tear. Skill Point

All Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod Locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will need to track down 10 Seed Pods in Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod Locations Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod Location 1 You can find a Seed Pod collectible inside of the stables. Seed Pod Location 2 You can find several Seed Pods outside the Stables. Seed Pod Location 3 North of the Stables is a broken-down bridge. You should find some Seed Pods on the Rambler’s Reach Outpost side of the bridge. Seed Pod Locations 4, 5, 6, and 7 There are four Seed Pods on the ridge overlooking the Landing Pad. You can only reach this area by waiting for the vines to grow after you invite Pili, the gardener, to Rambler’s Reach Outpost. Climb to the top of the tower and then you can reach this area. Seed Pod Location 8 There is a Seed Pod at the top of Pyloon’s Saloon. Seed Pod Location 9 You can find a Seed Pod on the edge of Rambler’s Reach Outpost and Hunter’s Quarry. TBA TBAT TBA

All Rambler’s Reach Outpost Treasure Locations in Jedi: Survivor

Rambler’s Reach Outpost has seven Treasures for you to find in Jedi: Survivor.