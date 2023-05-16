Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find & Complete Kiuyoyou Shrine

The Kiuyoyou Shrine is just one of the huge number of shrines for players to find while they are on their adventures in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, each rewarding players with weapons, armor, materials, and an all-important Light of Blessing.

The Kiuyoyou Shrine is one of these shrines, and it’s a great example of the helpfulness of the UUltrahand ability. This guide will explain where to find The Kiuyoyou Shrine and how to solve the puzzles inside.

Where to Find The Kiuyoyou Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will be able to find the Kiuyoyou Shrine very easily as it is not hidden away or tucked behind rocks or other obstacles. The Kiuyoyou Shrine can be located in Rowan Plain on the northeastern part of the Lindor’s Brow region and is directly north of the New Serenne Stable. The area is a flat grassy field, so it sticks very clearly and should be easy to spot.

How to Complete the Kiuyoyou Shrine

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are inside the Kiuyoyou Shrine, head down the stairs, and you’ll see columns of flames to your right and an ice block to your left, with a closed gate right in front of you. Head to the left side of the room and see a small alcove with a button inside and a large closed gate. To press this button, you’ll need to use Ultrahand to pick up the ice block and quickly dip it into the flames to melt it and shrink in size. You’ll place the ice block into the alcove, pressing the button to open the gate.

Once the gate is opened, you’ll want to ride the air current up to the top area of the room. You’ll need your paraglider in order to do this, so make sure you have it unlocked first. On this platform, more fire columns will be melting the constantly spawning ice blocks. You can’t grab a block quite enough this way. Instead, use your Ultrahand ability to pick up the plate found just to the right of where the ice blocks are falling. Use this to cover the fire columns, and grab an unmelted ice block. You’ll then want to attach the plate to the ice block and slide it down the spike slope next to the fire columns.

Once the ice block is down on the lower area, glide down to it, and you should see a chest on a small alcove on the right side of the room. To grab this chest, Ultrahand the other ice block that you used to push the first button and place it on the first higher ledge. Then place the larger ice block on the ground next to the wall by the chest. From there, climb up the ice blocks to get over the ledges, and you’ll get yourself a Zonaite Spear for your troubles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, jump back down and pick up the large ice block, ensuring the metal plate is fused to the top of the block. Take the ice block to the first set of fire columns by the closed gate. With the plate on top of the block, place it under the flames and let it go to press down on the button underneath the flames, which will open the gate to the exit. Now head through, collect your Light of Blessing, and return to your adventure.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help craft, explore, and tackle challenges across Hyrule.

