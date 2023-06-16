Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get the Armor of the Sky

While it remains unclear where exactly The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lives in the chronology (except at the end, we think), Skyward Sword remains the first game in the series, And that game’s Link — the first Hero — makes a kind of cameo in the latest entry in the form of the Armor of the Sky, his personal armor set. Getting the Armor of the Sky set in TotK isn’t particularly difficult, either, though you will need to plumb three different areas in the Depths. It’s not all good news, but here’s how to find all the pieces of the Armor of the Sky.

How to Find the Sky Set in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find the Hero of the Sky set in Tears of the Kingdom in the eastern portion of the Depths, with two pieces in the Lanayru region (or below it, I suppose). The third piece is in Eldin near the Depths below the Korok Forest. There are no major threats near any of the treasure chests containing the armor, so the biggest challenge is reaching the closest Chasms and activating any Lightroots you don’t already have illuminating the darkness.

How to Find the Cap of the Sky in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to reach the location of the Cap of the Sky: inside a tree husk in Retsam Grove. The easiest is also the longest. You can start at the Meda Mountain Chasm north of Meda Mountain and the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, then make your way east until you reach the Kisihayam Lightroot. Retsam is right next to the root.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You could also make your way south from the Naydra Snowfield Chasm, which you’ll find to the west of the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. While the trip in the Depths is shorter and more direct, on the surface, you’ll need to deal with the frigid temperatures around the mountain and unforgiving terrain.

However you make your way to Retsam Grove, you’ll find the tree husk in the middle of a group of smaller dead trees. The treasure chest in the husk is guarded by Evermean enemies, but a slashing weapon with at least 20 damage will slice them up in two swings.

How to Find the Tunic of the Sky in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting the Tunic of the Sky in TotK is probably the shortest part of collecting the full set, as the closest Chasm to it is the Minshi Woods Chasm, which is a short glide from the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you enter the Depths proper, start gliding south into Minshi Grove. As with the Cap, you’re looking for a tree husk and a treasure chest guarded by Evermeans.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The husk is about halfway from the Chasm’s exit to the Uihcoke Lightroot, which you’ll easily see in the distance as you approach the treasure chest with the Tunic.

How to Get the Trousers of the Sky in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The trek to the Trousers of the Sky is by far the longest of the three pieces. If you haven’t explored the Depths beneath the Lanayru Wetlands much, I hate to inform you that you’ll be wandering the dark for quite a while.

Your journey starts at the East Hill Chasm just north of Kakariko Village, and you’ll need to light up to four Lightroots if you haven’t already:

Arusakam , southwest of the Chasm and near the Abandoned Kakariko Mine

, southwest of the Chasm and near the Abandoned Kakariko Mine Korom to the northwest of the mine

Korakut, further to the north

Finally, Nojoj high up on a darkened underground mountain. If you get lost in the blackness, expect to use Stamina restoring food and Elixirs, as this Lightroot is very high up.

After reaching Nojoj Lightroot, all that remains is traveling slightly north to the Crenel Canyon Mine and nabbing the Trousers of the Sky.

Screenshot by Gamepur

