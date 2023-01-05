The 10 best Bug type Pokémon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

From the beginning of the Pokémon franchise, Bug-type Pokémon have unfortunately been a bit of a joke. Over the years, though, Poké-designers have mixed and matched these exoskeletoned creatures into much stronger Pokémon. Gone are the days of wriggling Metapods, and now Bug-type builds are actually viable. So, if you like Bug-types, but still want to build an explosive team in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, here are the best insects in the entire game.

Masquerain

One of the most important stats in Pokémon is Special Attack. While Masquerain has other weaker stats, they have one of the highest Special Attack stats among all bugs. They also come with the Intimidate or Unnerve Abilities, which help them debuff enemies. Be careful with Rock-type Pokémon, though, because Masquerain is very weak against them.

Lokix

A Pokémon exclusive to Violet and Scarlet, this small tool of a Bug-type specializes in Attack and Speed. With a mix of Bug, Dark, Flying, and Fighting-type moves, Lokix is a surprisingly dynamic little beetle. You also can find them in half of Paldea’s regions, making it an easy-to-find Bug option for players.

Forretress

Much like its name, Forretress is a hard-hitting, sturdy Pokémon. Literally. Its go-to Ability is Sturdy, which lets it survive one-hit KO attacks. Despite the tank-like design, though, Forretress’ actual power comes from its Special Attack stat, which does ample damage to enemies. For explosion-loving players, Forretress is also a rare Pokémon that can survive using Self-Destruct.

Rabsca

The highlight of this new Paldean Pokémon is the powerful combo of its Special Attack and Special Defense. While Rabsca is weak to six different Pokémon types, they are much better at fighting and defending against them than one might expect. They also can use hyper-strong Bug and Psychic abilities like Bug Buzz and Psychic.

Vespiqueen

As an opponent, Vespiqueen has such a strong Defense and Special Defense that enemies struggle to take them down. For example, Vespiqueen’s Abilities Pressure and Unnerve can take away more enemy PP and stop them from using their held berries. You can make a surprising tank out of this queen, an impressive addition to any bug-loving team.

Frosmoth

Beautiful and powerful, Frosmoth is a rare Ice and Bug-type combo. Frosmoth is a great way to counter strong types like Dragon, Ground, Dark, and Psychic. Also, their Special Attack is particularly terrifying, which means they’ll absolutely decimate any of these Pokémon that they counter. Just be careful to switch them out when you encounter any Fire and Rock-type Pokémon, and your Frosmoth will excel.

Scizor

Scizor has been a fan-favorite Bug-type for years, but it helps that this pincer Pokémon is powerful, too. They are only weak to Fire-type Pokémon, but otherwise do impressive Steel and Bug-type damage. From Iron Head to X-Scissor, slash your foes to pieces. For players who breed Pokémon, you should know that your best Scizor is one with an Adamant nature.

Slither Wing Volcarona

With Pokémon Violet and Scarlet comes Paradox Pokémon, AKA different, ancient versions of popular Pokémon. Volcarona is one of the best Bug-types out there, and Slither Wing is no different. Instead of a Bug and Fire combo, Slither Wing combines Bug and Fighting. This version of Volcarona loses a lot of its Special stats in favor of a stronger base Attack. It means weaker Bug and Fighting attacks, but it does make Slither Wing becomes a lot more versatile.

Heracross

Just like the rhino beetle that Heracross takes inspiration from, this is a very strong, sturdy, and powerful Pokémon. Heracross is all about strength-boosting Abilities, from Swarm, Guts, and Moxie. All of them increase Heracross’ damage output in different ways. For players who love to give their Pokémon unnatural moves, Heracross’ strength lies in their base Attack, not his Special Attack, so any attack they learn does impressive damage.

Volcarona

From the day Volcarona came to Pokémon Black and White, they shot to the top of all Bug-type charts. Between their rare Fire and Bug-type combo and their high-level Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed, Volcarona does damage like no other insect. Moreover, with abilities like Heat Wave, Hurricane, and Fire Blast, you can incinerate the competition. If you want to play things smart in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet and go with the undisputed Bug-type champion, Volcarona is your insect.