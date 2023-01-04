The 10 best Flying type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, much like any other of the Pokémon games, the Flying-type has long been coveted for its speed, ability to dodge Ground-type moves, and general cool looks. Usually paired with another Typing, the Flying-type can be incredibly powerful and is almost always a good idea to have on your team . That being said, there are plenty of great Flying-type Pokémon to catch and use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it always depends on what kind of team and build you like to run with your gameplay. This guide will list our 10 best Flying-type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, starting with our less suggested options and ending with the best you can use.

10. Flamigo

This pink bird might look frail, but beware, because it will kick you and show absolutely no remorse for having done so. A new addition to the Pokémon world, Flamigo is a brightly colored menace that, despite its size, does a ton of damage. With 115 base Attack and a decent 90 in Speed, Flamigo isn’t the bird to mess with. It can either have Scrappy or Tangled Feet, with Scrappy being a ridiculously powerful move as this bird is a hybrid Fighting and Flying-type. It gains the Hidden Ability Costar as well which can be quite powerful.

9. Hawlucha

While not your typical association with the world of wrestling, Hawlucha pulls it off perfectly well for a bird. Another Fighting and Flying-type Pokémon, because the birds are not to be trifled with, Hawlucha has a decent all-round base state line. Its highest stat is Speed with 118 points, but it does lack when it comes to Sp. Defense. Hawlucha has either Unburden or Limber as its Ability and gains the Mold Breaker Hidden Ability later.

8. Honchkrow

Because the world needs hat-wearing Pokémon as much as it does Legendaries. This bulky bird has obscenely high HP and Attack stats, coming in at 100 and 125 respectively. It also has a ton of Sp. Attack, with 105 at base level. It is a lot slower than the other Pokémon on this list, but due to its Dark and Flying-type combination, it has immunity to Ground and Psychic moves. Honchkrow’s Abilities can either be Insomnia or Super Luck and it gains Moxie as a Hidden Ability.

7. Braviary

Featuring an impressive array of colors that inspire fear, as well as awe, Braviary is quite the Pokémon. Similar to Honchkrow, Braviary has 100 HP, and just a tiny bit less attack with lonely 123 at its base level. It’s also much less gifted in the Sp. Attack category, but is somewhat faster with 80 in Speed. Braviary boasts two Immunities, as it’s a Normal and Flying-type, making it immune to Ghost attacks. It either has Keen Eye or Sheer Force as its Ability and gains Defiant as a Hidden Ability later.

6. Charizard

No other Pokémon besides Pikachu is more synonymous with the Pokémon franchise than Charizard. While somehow looking exactly like a dragon, and yet being relegated to a life without that title, Charizard packs a punch. With 100 in Speed, it’s fast enough to start as the attacker in most battles, and it has a powerful 109 in Sp. Attack. However, it is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, which means it has a 4x Weakness to Rock. Charizard will have Blaze as its Ability and will gain Solar Power as a Hidden Ability later on. Charizard’s Learnset is also quite impressive, featuring Flare Blitz and Inferno as Levelling Moves.

5. Noivern

While it might look like a nightmarish bat, Noivern is a Dragon and Flying-type creature that will blast past you at incredible speeds. With 123 as a base stat, it is the fastest of the Flying-type Pokémon on this list. It doesn’t have incredible stats beyond this but features decently in all categories. It does however have a 4x Weakness to Ice moves which can be tricky to play around with. Noivern features either Frisk or Infiltrator as its Ability and gains Telepath as a Hidden Ability later.

4. Gyarados

Gyarados is a very large, very angry Pokémon with a permanent frown and rage issues. This Pokémon might not be a new addition to the game, but it is a great option for your team. With a solid 95 base HP and a 125 in Attack, Gyarados can both take and deal damage. It’s got decent Sp. Defense too, but it’s a little on the slower side. Gyarados is a Water and Flying-type hybrid, meaning it gains a 4x Weakness to Electric attacks. It has Intimidate as its Ability and will gain Moxie as its Hidden Ability later down the line. Its Learnset includes the very powerful move Hyper Beam.

3. Iron Jugulis

Making its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Iron Jugulis is a nightmarish-looking creature that packs one heck of a punch. With a whopping 122 in Sp. Attack, as well as a solid 94 in base HP, Iron Jugulis is not to be trifled with. It’s also pretty fast, clocking in at 108 base Speed. It features a Dark and Flying-typing, granting it immunity to Psychic moves as well as Ground moves, and its only ability Quark Drive is incredibly powerful and automatically activated by holding a Booster Energy.

2. Dragonite

The original Dragon-type Pokémon that somehow goes from an elegant snake-like being to a solid orange beast, Dragonite is close to the top of this list. This Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon might have a 4x Weakness to Ice moves, but with a decent 31 base points in HP, and a whopping 134 in Attack there’s a good chance they’ll blast you down. Dragonite’s speed might be lower, but it still has a very good Sp. Attack and Sp. Defense. With the Ability Inner Focus, as well as the Hidden Ability Multiscale, it’s pretty well set up too. Like Gyarados, Dragonite can also learn Hyper Beam, as well as Dragon Dance.

1. Salamence

Salamence looks and feels very much like it is ready to burn your village to the ground. With an insane 135 in Attack, doing so would be quite easy. It’s also got a whopping 95 in HP, and a decent 100 in Speed. Salamence’s Sp. Attack is also high enough to pose a serious threat to any unassuming foe. Being a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon, it does have the 4x Weakness to Ice moves, but with Intimidate as its Ability, as well as its Hidden Ability Moxie, it can still perform well. It also naturally learns the move Fly, as well as Double-Edge, giving it a very decent Learnset.