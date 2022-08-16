The 10 ugliest Pokémon of all time

Not every Pokémon can be elegant or cool – some are just plain ugly. That doesn’t mean they’re not worth training or catching, but it does mean you might not want to spend as much time looking at them. We’ve gathered the 10 ugliest Pokémon here, presented in alphabetical order. Read on to give these ugly ducklings the attention they so rarely get.

Dracovish

Image via The Pokémon Company

None of Sword and Shield’s four misshapen fossil Pokémon look good, but poor Dracovish has it the worst. It has no arms to speak of, and its head looks like it would weight the whole ‘mon down if it ever fell over. At least it enjoyed the spotlight in the competitive scene for a bit, thanks to a combination of stats that made it uber-powerful.

Exploud

Image via The Pokémon Company

Most Pokémon on this list look ugly, and while that certainly applies to Exploud, it also sounds ugly. It’s literally called the “loud noise Pokémon,” and it makes cries that can be heard up to six miles away. If the sound of sirens bothers you when ambulances drive by, then training an Exploud would be an audio nightmare.

Feebas

Image via The Pokémon Company

Feebas is intentionally designed to be ugly because there’s a contrast between the look you see here and its beautiful evolution Milotic. That glow-up actually makes it one of the highest-ranking fish Pokémon, but it doesn’t change the fact that this first form is rather unattractive.

Galarian Stunfisk

Image via The Pokémon Company

Poor Stunfisk. The original Pokémon looks bad enough, with its flat face and body — it looks like a fish that got run over by a truck tire. Somehow it gets worse in Sword and Shield, where the Galarian variant looks like a burst tire itself. What’s up with those gross green splotches?

Probopass

Image via The Pokémon Company

This gentleman is also on our list of the funniest Pokémon of all time, and for good reason. It’s somewhere between Groucho Marx and a stone-faced Mario, with a Lego stud stuck atop its head. Whatever the inspiration for this Pokémon was, the result is a strange-looking rock fellow that somehow grew a mustache.

Perrserker

Image via The Pokémon Company

Speaking of facial hair, Perrserker is meant to look like a viking, but its cat-beard just seems ratty. Something about its whole demeanor looks more like a forty-something stoner with the munchies than a Nordic warrior. Meowth has three different evolutions, but this is by far the least appealing one. Galar strikes again.

Purugly

Image via The Pokémon Company

“Ugly” is in the name, so we had no choice with this one — it ranks low on our ranking of cat Pokémon too. What’s more, this Pokémon is known to take over other Pokémon’s nests as its own, which is just plain rude. Purugly embodies the ugliness of its name inside and out.

Qwilfish

Image via The Pokémon Company

Perhaps not quite as ugly as other Pokémon on this list, Qwilfish is nonetheless a little grump. Those angry eyes and pursed lips never change, and they only get more seething when it evolves in Overqwil in Legends: Arceus’ Hisui region. In all cases, it’s a problematic ball full of poison.

Type: Null

Image via The Pokémon Company

A lot of Pokémon on this list have unpleasant faces. Type: Null’s is fully covered, but it’s not that much better when it evolves into Silvally. In both cases, its body is a bizarre hodgepodge of limbs that don’t match. That might be an intentional design choice, but it still results in an unsightly Pokémon in need of friendship.

Ursaluna

Image via The Pokémon Company

We’re revisiting the Hisuian region for this last pick. This is the final evolution of Teddiursa and Ursaring, who rank in the middle of the bear Pokémon. This third stage loses the cuteness of Teddiursa and the stature of Ursaring, as it bends over on all fours and spreads out its strange skirt-like fur. Something about that face looks uncomfortable too as if Ursaluna walks around constantly holding in a fart.