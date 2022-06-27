The 6 best upcoming games releasing in July 2022

The gaming industry is steering into summer, and what is usually a time that’s big on announcements and thin on actual releases actually has some pretty cool games coming out remarkably soon. Here are some of the most anticipated titles due to launch in July 2022.

F1 22 – July 1

Image via EA

Racing fans will see July getting off to a powerful start. The next annual installment in the Codemasters-developed F1 series will drop right on July 1, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Players will find several new features included straight out of the gate, including a customizable hub mode known as F1 Life, adaptive AI for competing racers, and the brand new Miami Grand Prix racing track.

Loopmancer – July 13

Image via eBrain Studio

As the debut game from Beijing-based development studio eBrain Studio, roguelike platformer Loopmancer has a good amount riding on it. As private eye Xiang Zixu, you’ll scour Dragon City for a missing journalist, respawning back in your apartment each time you die in classic roguelike fashion. PC players will be able to take to the streets of Dragon City on July 13. Although console versions have been promised for Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, there’s currently no release date for those platforms.

Stray – July 19

Image via BlueTwelve Studio

There are few things that drive the rabid anticipation of a certain subsection of gamers like an adorable animal in a game. Ever since its reveal in 2020, Stray has been the subject of much excitement and fans have been anxious to know when they can pick it up and explore its cyberpunk world with their new fuzzy friend. Thankfully, the wait is almost over — Stray lands on its feet on PC, PS4, and PS5 on July 19.

Live A Live – July 22

Image via Square Enix

Originally released only in Japan on the Super Famicom, time-travelling JRPG Live A Live is set to release on Nintendo Switch on July 22. The HD-2D remake, which got a surprise announcement in a Nintendo Direct back in February, sees players taking control of seven different heroes from different eras of history. Each has their own story to tell, but the plot threads start to weave tantalizingly together later on as well. As well as its graphical overhaul, the game will feature some voice acting as well — not bad for an 18-year-old title.

Digimon Survive – July 29

Image via Bandai Namco

An impressive four years after its initial announcement, Digimon Survive is finally set to be released from development hell and find its way onto PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Combining hidden objecting finding, tactical RPG gameplay, and some mechanics reminiscent of visual novels, the game is due for release on July 28 in Japan, and July 29 elsewhere in the world.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – July 29

Screenshot via Nintendo

It’s set to be a good month for Nintendo Switch aficionados. Back in April, Nintendo announced in a surprising turn that the release date for the much anticipated Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was actually going to be earlier than planned. So come July 29, Switch owners will be able to jump straight into the war-torn world of Aionios and get to know the six main characters as they make their journey.