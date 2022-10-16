The best controller settings for Overwatch 2

If you play Overwatch 2 with a controller, you need to make sure you are set up to perform at your best in every match. No one wants to be the weakest link on their team, regardless of if they win or lose. With how many different playable heroes are available, your controls can become a little confusing if you don’t have them set the way you want. Here are our recommendations for the best controller settings in Overwatch 2.

The best controller settings in Overwatch 2

Note: the following settings are just our recommendations. Everyone will have different preferences, so play around in these settings to find something that feels best to you.

Horizontal Sensitivity – 50

Vertical Sensitivity – 35

Under Advanced Aim Assist Strength – 100 Aim Assist Window Size – 70 Aim Assist Legacy Mode – Off Aim Assist Ease In – 30 Aim Smoothing – 0 Aim Ease In – 30 Invert Vertical Look – Off Invert Horizontal Look – Off Vibration – Off Swap Movement/Aim – Off Legacy Movement/Aim – Off Aim Technique – Linear Ramp Enable DualSense Trigger Feedback (PS5 only) – Off



Best Advanced Gyro Settings for Overwatch 2 on Nintendo Switch

The following settings can only be applied on Nintendo Switch if you want them on at all.

Invert Gyro-Aiming Pitch Axis – Off

Invert Gyro-Aiming YAW Axis – On

Invert Gyro-Aiming Roll Axis – Off

Gyro-Aiming Pitch Axis Sensitivity – 18

Gyro-Aiming YAW Axis Sensitivity – 15

Gyro-Aiming Roll Axis Sensitivity – 25

Disable Gyro while using Stick – On

For your reticle settings, we recommend changing those settings depending on the hero you will be playing. That could also be the case for the above settings. For example, we like to keep Winston’s Vertical Sensitivity higher so he can look and jump into the air faster when in trouble. For all of these settings, play around with them in the Training Area to make sure everything feels good for you or, at the very least, try and get used to them.