The 10 best deals from the Steam Spring Sale

Steam has begun its Spring Sale and there are a ton of games to check out while you are either on Spring break from school or just want some fun and affordable games to play after a long day at work. Maybe you are going on vacation this Spring and want to bring along some games to play on your gaming laptop or Steam Deck even. In this guide, we will share some of the best games from the Steam Spring Sale.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest installment in the very popular racing game franchise. This game is published by Xbox Game Studios and is set in a fictionalized version of Mexico. The game has stunning graphics and dynamic weather which allows players to really feel immersed in the world around them. There are races that take you through the deserts, the jungles, and also cities. This game is a must-have for any racing game fan and it is on sale for $35.99 on Steam during the Spring Sale.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an action role-playing video game that was released back in 2015. This game is set in the dark fantasy world of The Witcher and it follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, the monster hunter everyone knows as “Witcher.” You will have to make choices throughout the game which then affect the game’s storyline and ending, making it a very beloved RPG. It is on sale for $11.99 on Steam.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is yet another action role-playing game, which is a sequel to the first title that was released in 2015, Dying Light, and became quite popular. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world that has many zombies overrunning it and it is your job to survive. This game takes place 20 years after the events of the original, where you will take control of Aiden Caldwall, a survivor who is searching for his sister. This game is on sale for $29.99 from the Steam store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a 2020 action-adventure game following the young Miles Morales character. This is a standalone expansion to the popular 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is now set to be getting a sequel this year. Miles is a younger teenager bitten by a similar spider to Peter Parker. This game is set years after the events of the first, and has somewhat similar gameplay, but things are a bit different with Miles’ bio-electricity powers. These games are also very good for the Steam Deck. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available for $33.49 on Steam.

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is an action-adventure game created by the Sonic Team and published by Sega. It is set in an open-world and follows the little blue hedgehog, Sonic, who is fighting to stop Dr. Eggman once again. This game has the promise of introducing new mechanics and features to the Sonic franchise, bringing fans a fresh take. Sonic Frontiers is on sale for $40.19.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is a action role-playing game taking place in the Batman universe. It is set after the death of Bruce Wayne, AKA, Batman. So you will take control of his allies, Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood, as they take up the legacy and role of protecting Gotham City from many threats. Gotham Knights is on sale for $23.99 on Steam.

Dead Space

Dead Space is a survival horror game that follows an engineer named Isaac Clarke, who finds himself stranded on a spaceship crawling with alien creatures which are called Necromorphs. This game has third-person shooter and survival horror elements that will scare your pants off. It is suspenseful and has become a fan-favorite horror genre game. You can purchase this for $50.99 on Steam.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is an action role-playing game that serves as the sixth mainline installment in the Monster Hunter series. It was released in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, soon then coming to PC and other platforms. This game takes the player to a place called Kamura Village where you play the role of a hunter tasked with protecting the village from these many different monsters. This game is available and on sale for $19.99 on Steam during the Spring Sale.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer survival horror game that was released in 2016 and is on almost all platforms. The game revolves around a group of survivors who are trapped in an area with a killer who is trying to hunt them down. It is up to the survivors to escape the killer by working together to repair generators that power the exit gates and allow the survivors to escape. Dead by Daylight features a cast of classic characters seen in horror movies and TV shows. This can be purchased on sale for $7.99.

Stray

Stray is an action-adventure game that is set around a cat in a neon-lit city with robots and other threats. Players will need to explore the world and solve puzzles to progress in the game, while interacting with other cats and robots along the way, which is really adorable. Stray on sale for $23.99 on Steam.

The Steam Spring Sale will be running until March 23, so be sure to pick up all the games you want before it ends.