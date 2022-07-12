Dead by Daylight is the most horrific game of cat and mouse you can experience without physically being hunted down by someone pretending to be a murderer. Survivors usually don’t stand a chance once a player gets to grips with a Killer and sets up a build using perks that makes them unstoppable. However, Survivors can do this too, creating what is known as a looping build to confuse Killers into running away from their prey instead of catching it. This guide lists the best looping builds in Dead by Daylight to help you make a fool of the next Killer you play against.

What are looping builds used for?

Screenshot by Gamepur

A looping build is a selection of perks you can use with Survivors to make it incredibly easy to run rings around a Killer and have them believe you’ve run off behind them. This is called looping because it starts with a Killer approaching you, then you run towards them and away from them or around them. The Killer usually runs off in a different direction than you did because you’ve successfully looped them, or you can kite them around a loop until they get frustrated or bored.

The best looping builds for Survivors

In this section, we’ve listed what we believe are the best looping builds you can create for Survivors. Pay attention to the perks required and look for them in the Bloodweb. For all of these builds, you ideally want the rarest version of every perk listed because the rarer the version of a perk, the better the advantages and percentages.

Seek out the loops build

The perks required for this build are as follows.

Spine Chill : Get notified when the Killer is looking in your direction within a certain range. While Spine Chill is active, skill check trigger odds are increased with success zones reduced. While the perk is active, your speed while sabotaging, repairing, healing, vaulting, unhooking, unlocking, opening the gates, and cleansing is increased.

: Get notified when the Killer is looking in your direction within a certain range. While Spine Chill is active, skill check trigger odds are increased with success zones reduced. While the perk is active, your speed while sabotaging, repairing, healing, vaulting, unhooking, unlocking, opening the gates, and cleansing is increased. Resilience : Grants bonus to speed while sabotaging, repairing, healing, vaulting, unhooking, cleansing, opening the gates, and unhooking if injured.

: Grants bonus to speed while sabotaging, repairing, healing, vaulting, unhooking, cleansing, opening the gates, and unhooking if injured. Windows of Opportunity : The auras of pallets, vault locations, and breakable walls are revealed within a certain range.

: The auras of pallets, vault locations, and breakable walls are revealed within a certain range. Dead Hard: Activatable perk. Press the active ability button while running to dash forward, avoiding damage while dashing. This then inflicts the Exhausted status for a period of time, which you can’t recover from while running.

The beauty of this build is that you can see everywhere you’re able to loop the Killer effectively from the start of the Trial. You know when the Killer is looking at you because of Spine Chill, allowing you to get into a run and make your way to a window or pallet. Once there, you can loop the Killer by running towards and past them, or doing a quick circle. Should a Killer get too close, you can use the dash to get away and avoid damage, or even dash around them for a decent loop. All you need to do is keep your eyes open for those auras. It’s worth taking a med-kit into a Trial with this build since part of it relies on an injury and you don’t want to have that affect you for too long.

Escapee looping build

The perks needed for this build are listed below.

Dead Hard : Activatable perk. Press the active ability button while running to dash forward, avoiding damage while dashing. This then inflicts the Exhausted status for a period of time, which you can’t recover from while running.

: Activatable perk. Press the active ability button while running to dash forward, avoiding damage while dashing. This then inflicts the Exhausted status for a period of time, which you can’t recover from while running. Adrenaline : Instantly heal a health state and sprint faster than normal for a few seconds once the exit gates are powered up. This perk ignores the Exhausted status effect but also inflicts it after use for a short period of time. You can’t recover while running.

: Instantly heal a health state and sprint faster than normal for a few seconds once the exit gates are powered up. This perk ignores the Exhausted status effect but also inflicts it after use for a short period of time. You can’t recover while running. Resilience : Grants bonus to speed while sabotaging, repairing, healing, vaulting, unhooking, cleansing, opening the gates, and unhooking if injured.

: Grants bonus to speed while sabotaging, repairing, healing, vaulting, unhooking, cleansing, opening the gates, and unhooking if injured. Windows of Opportunity: The auras of pallets, vault locations, and breakable walls are revealed within a certain range.

While half of this build is the same as the one above, it differs because here we’re focused on escaping the Killer or exhausting them. The speed at which you’ll move with this build is unbeatable, and you can use that to get to windows and pallets and trick the Killer or stun them repeatedly. You don’t need to run at the Killer with this build to loop them, you’re going to be quick enough that you can literally run rings around them until they realize they’ll never get to you and move on to another Survivor. It’s the perfect build to help protect other Survivors while they work on generators.

The undying loop build

For this build, you need the following set of perks.

Windows of Opportunity : The auras of pallets, vault locations, and breakable walls are revealed within a certain range.

: The auras of pallets, vault locations, and breakable walls are revealed within a certain range. Overcome : Retain a longer movement bonus after being injured.

: Retain a longer movement bonus after being injured. Vigil : You and allies within a certain range recover from the Exhaustion, Exposed, Hemorrhage, Broken, Blindness, Oblivious, and Hindered status effects much faster.

: You and allies within a certain range recover from the Exhaustion, Exposed, Hemorrhage, Broken, Blindness, Oblivious, and Hindered status effects much faster. Lithe: After performing a rushed vault, you spring at faster than normal speed for a short time. This causes the Exhausted status which you can’t recover from while running.

This build is as powerful on paper as it is in practice. You can see every vault and pallet you can use, and you can take a hit to get away from the Killer faster than they can catch you. Once you’ve hidden, because no Killer will get close to you, it’s possible to heal and recover from Exhaustion to go back out and get hit again. With a decent med-kit, you should be able to repeat this multiple times in a Trial so that the Killer feels like they’re seeing an entire team of Survivors made up of one character. Yours.

Vault looping build

For this build, you need the list of perks below on your Survivor.

Dead Hard : Activatable perk. Press the active ability button while running to dash forward, avoiding damage while dashing. This then inflicts the Exhausted status for a period of time, which you can’t recover from while running.

: Activatable perk. Press the active ability button while running to dash forward, avoiding damage while dashing. This then inflicts the Exhausted status for a period of time, which you can’t recover from while running. Spine Chill : Get notified when the Killer is looking in your direction within a certain range. While Spine Chill is active, skill check trigger odds are increased with success zones reduced. While the perk is active, your speed while sabotaging, repairing, healing, vaulting, unhooking, unlocking, opening the gates, and cleansing is increased.

: Get notified when the Killer is looking in your direction within a certain range. While Spine Chill is active, skill check trigger odds are increased with success zones reduced. While the perk is active, your speed while sabotaging, repairing, healing, vaulting, unhooking, unlocking, opening the gates, and cleansing is increased. Iron Will : Reduces the volume of your grunts of pain when in the Injured state. Cannot activate while Exhaustion is active.

: Reduces the volume of your grunts of pain when in the Injured state. Cannot activate while Exhaustion is active. Resilience: Grants bonus to speed while sabotaging, repairing, healing, vaulting, unhooking, cleansing, opening the gates, and unhooking if injured.

You may recognize this build because many Dead by Daylight content creators and streamers popularized it late last year. The idea is that it speeds up your vault and gives you the power to sprint away from the Killer so fast that they don’t stand a chance of catching you. The only downside is that other Survivors can cripple the build by using up all the pallets first, meaning you’re screwed unless there’s an abundance of windows at your disposal. Still, this build has its place and gives you the power to loop Killers endlessly, particularly if they refuse to break pallets.