The best perks for The Knight in Dead by Daylight

Much like other Killers in Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive has given The Knight his own unique power called Guardia Compagnia. This lets him summon one of three different Guards in a fixed order to help during the match. But even with his special ability, The Knight still needs to make use of a set of perks in order to win the match and appease The Entity. Here are some of our suggestions.

The best build for The Knight in Dead by Daylight

Screenshot via Behaviour Interactive

Since The Knight’s power allows you to summon a guard to patrol a specified area while you roam the map, you’ll want to use perks that can delay generator progression significantly or that can end chases quickly. One of his newest perks called Hubris can be especially useful in a build focusing on the former, which is exactly why this ability is what we’ll be building around.

Here are the perks we recommend using with The Knight:

Hubris (The Knight) – Whenever you are stunned by a Survivor, that Survivor suffers from the Exposed status effect for 10/15/20 seconds.

Enduring (The Hillbilly) – Reduces Pallet Stun duration by 40/45/50%.

Spirit Fury (The Spirit) – After breaking 4/3/2 Pallets, Spirit Fury activates. The next time you are stunned by a Pallet, The Entity instantly breaks it.

Brutal Strength (The Trapper) – Increases the Action speed of breaking Pallets and Breakable Walls, and Damaging Generators by 10/15/20%.

If you want to mix in a perk that slows down generator progression, you can exchange either Spirit Fury or Brutal Strength with the following:

Eruption (The Nemesis) – Performing the Damage Generator Action on a Generator applies Eruption. This highlights all of the affected Generators in yellow. Further, the next time a Survivor enters the Dying State by any means, all affected Generators explode and start regressing, removing the highlighted aura. Eruption also applies an immediate -10% Progression penalty.

Corrupt Intervention (The Plague) – At the start of the Trial, the 3 Generators located farthest from you are blocked by The Entity for 80/100/120 seconds.