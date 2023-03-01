The best Strand builds for Titans in Destiny 2

Strand is a mobility-focused subclass introduced in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion. This neon green power set packs many new fragments and abilities. Strand is designed for players who like to stay on the move or lock an area down, and it can be great in PVE or PVP. This guide will give you a pair of powerful Strand builds in Destiny 2.

Related: How to complete Unfinished Business in Destiny 2

The Strand Suspend build

Before we can begin grappling around the city streets of Neomuna and unleashing Strand, you must first unlock this subclass. You must complete the Lightfall campaign to unlock Strand and its Aspects and Fragments. Once you have access to this subclass, you can begin assembling these builds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Suspend build is ideal for PVP and difficult PVE content like Nightfalls, Dungeons, and Raids. Suspend is a powerful debuff that will leave anybody hit by it stuck in the air and completely unable to move or fight back. This also leans into the Titan exotic called Abeyant Leap. These are the stats you should focus on to make this build tick.

Character Stats

Mobility – 0 – 30

Resilience – 100

Recovery – Can be anything, the higher the better.

Discipline – 80 – 100

Intellect – 0 – 30

Strength – 50 – 100

Strand Aspects, Fragments, and armor mods required

Drengr’s Lash Aspect.

Into the Fray Aspect.

Rally Barricade.

Shackle Grenade

Thread of Binding – Superfinal blows emit a suspending burst from the target.

Thread of Continuity – Suspend, unravel, and sever effects applied to enemies have increased duration.

Thread of Mind – Defeating suspended targets grants class ability energy.

Thread of Wisdom – Defeating suspended targets with precision final blows creates an Orb of Power.

Insulation x2 Leg armor mod.

Absolution Leg armor mod.

Utility Kickstart Class Item armor mod.

Time Dilation Class Item armor mod.

Reaper Class Item armor mod.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The primary focus of this build is the ability to suspend targets with your rally barricade ability. With a high Resilience stat, you can cast your barricade frequently, and the Abeyant Leap boots will cause three ripples to spawn and aggressively pursue targets. On top of that, the Fragments will lean into a suspend-first playstyle, and generate Orbs of Power every time you defeat suspended targets.

The Strand Grapple build

This build may not be the best for the most challenging content in the game or going flawless in Trials, but it is a great time that allows you to frequently use the Grapple hook to move around the world with ease.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This build is focused on the Exotic chest piece, Armamentarium. This gear allows you to store and use up to two grenade charges at a time, which is essential to the frequent use of the grappling hook ability.

Character Stats

Mobility – 0 – 30

Resilience – 60-100

Recovery – Can be anything, the higher the better.

Discipline – 100

Intellect – 0 – 30

Strength – 50 – 100

Strand Aspects, Fragments, and armor mods required

Drengr’s Lash Aspect.

Into the Fray Aspect.

Rally Barricade.

Grapple Grenade

Thread of Ascent – Activating your grenade ability reloads your equipped weapon and grants bonus airborne effectiveness and handling for a short duration.

Thread of Generation– Dealing damage generates grenade energy.

Thread of Continuity – Suspend, unravel, and sever effects applied to enemies have increased duration.

Thread of Binding – Superfinal blows emit a suspending burst from the target.

Font of Focus Arm armor mod.

Bolstering Detonation Arm armor mod.

Grenade Kickstart Arm armor mod.

Innervation Leg armor mod x3.

Utility Kickstart Class Item armor mod.

Time Dilation Class Item armor mod.

Reaper Class Item armor mod.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This build is focused on the frequent use of grapples to move around and have fun with Strand across all of Destiny 2’s locations, not just in the streets of Neomuna. If you don’t have these Exotic armor pieces, you must farm Legend Lost sectors or take down an elite Vex strike in a Vex Incursion Zone.