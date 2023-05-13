Tears of the Kingdom – All Great Fairy Fountain Locations

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features many ways for players to upgrade their equipment thanks to the abilities like Fuse and the multiple armor sets in the world of Hyrule. Much like in Breath of the Wild, players will be able to upgrade their armor thanks to the return of Great Fairy Fountains.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

What are the Great Fairy Fountains?

The Great Fairy Fountains are large flowers home to Great Fairies and can be found across Hyrule. These fountains and their fairy inhabitants will allow players to improve their armor with increased defenses and abilities if they can unlock and have the necessary materials needed. These include resistance to weather conditions and increased attack power. Each fountain offers a different level of upgrading capabilities, so players will need to find the other fountains to get the best upgrades. With the multitude of new armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom, there is a ton of options for players to use on their adventures.

Every Great Fairy Fountain Location in Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find the location of every Fairy Fountain and what you need to do to unlock the ability to use them.