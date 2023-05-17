Tears of the Kingdom – All Stable Locations

Stables are all over Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They’re the cornerstone of making our life easier to travel around the game, and we enjoy them even more as they’re a great place to sit down, relax, cook a warm meal, or make a deal with our favorite traveling merchant, Beedle.

Because of the amount of Stables you can find in Tears of the Kingdom, it can be tricky to keep track of them or know where to find them. Luckily, we were able to track down all of the Stable Locations, making it easier to find them and add them to your Purah Pad map, so you can always bring your noble horse with you on your adventures.

Where To Find All Stables in Tears of the Kingdom

There are 17 Stables for you to track down and find in Hyrule in TotK. These Stables are scattered throughout the Surface region of Tears of the Kingdom, so you won’t have to search for them all in the Depths or Sky Islands. Some of them are close to each other, and others are scattered out, making it easy to find a nearby location to summon a horse or learn about any local quests that you can start working on right now.

Thankfully, we’ve discovered that next to every one of these Stables is a Shrine. Not only do you want to grab the Stable, but make sure to check out the nearby Shrine and activate it, turning the location into a fast travel area that you can regularly use during your adventure.

These are all the Stables you find in Tears of the Kingdom and the nearby Shrines that turn them into fast travel points.

Stable Location Stable Name Stable Coordinates Nearby Shrine Coordinates Dueling Peaks Stable 1749, -1921, 0010 Eshos Shrine – 1563, -1945, 0157 East Akkala Stable 4237, 2738, 0125 Jochi-iu Shrine – 4356, 2875, 0165 Foothill Stable 2603, 1134, 0148 Kisinona Shrine – 2568, 1248, 0173 Gerudo Canyon Stable -2796, -2238, 0029 Turakamik Shrine – -2658, -2236, 0067 Hateno Pasture 3629, -2110, 0178 Zanmik Shrine – 3469, -2179, 0148 Highland Stable 0519, -3441, 0047 Utsushok Shrine – 0672, -3357, 0071 Lakeside Stable 1551, -3522, 0060 Joju-U-U Shrine – 1515, -3577, 0142 Mini Stable at Digdogg Suspension Bridge -1691, -1662, 0020 Riogok Shrine – -1440, -1616, 0089 Mini Stable at Lookout Landing -0251, 0052, 0019 No Shrine – Lookout Landing New Serenne Stable -1351, 0734, 0085 Sinakawak Shrine- -1413, 0756, 0089 Outskirt Stable -1436, -1265, 0032 Tsutsu-um Shrine – -1424, -1350, 0067 Riverside Stable 0329, -1085, 0009 Tajikats Shrine – 0324, -1008, 0016 Snowfield Stable -1641, 2566, 0233 Orochium Shrine – -1636, 2641, 0239 South Akkala Stable 3137, 1684, 0201 Mayachideg Shrine – 3061, 1827, 0216 Tabanatha Bridge Stable -2918, 0546, 0169 Makurukis – -2844, 0631, 0233 Wetland Stable 0888, -0160, 0026 Tukarok Shrine – 0912, -0245, 0033 Woodland Stable 1057, 1127, 0022 Ekochiu Shrine – 1062, 1279, 0045

