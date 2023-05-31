Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Messages from an Ancient Era

The history of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of mystery, and there are notable historians in the game who are looking to learn more about it. These mysteries lead them down multiple avenues, and one character in Tears of the Kingdom, Wortsworth is keen to learn more about it by finding Ancient Tablets in Messages from an Ancient Era quest.

There are 12 Ancient Tablets that you need to go out of your way to track down in Tears of the Kingdom. The quests start in Lookout Landing, and after Wortsworth sends you out into the world, tracking down these tablets will be a challenge. Thankfully, we’ve been able to track them all down for you.

All Ancient Tablet locations in Tears of the Kingdom

The quest begins at Lookout Landing in TotK. One of the Ancient Tablets will have fallen in the middle of this area, and Wortsworth will be standing there, studying the structure. Speaking with him kicks off the quest, and he informs us he’ll be finding his way to Kakariko Village, where a massive ring structure has fallen onto the town.

Our next stop took us to Kakariko Village, where we spoke with Wortsworth to learn the next part of this quest. Here, he shared with us the description of the text on the tablet and that there are 12 more of these Ancient Tablets to find scattered throughout Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. Our job is to track them all down and find their locations for him.

It is important to note that you need to take a picture of these Ancient Tablets. When you find one, take out your Camera and take a picture of the front, which should count towards completing this quest. These are all of the Ancient Tablet locations you need to find for Wortsworth for the Messages from an Ancient Era quest in TotK.

Ancient Tablet Location Ancient Tablet Collection Tips Coordinates Ancient Tablet 1 You can reach this Ancient Tablet by using the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. You need to glide your way to the Sokkala Sky Archipelago and then create a Hot Air Balloon or a flying machine to reach the Ancient Tablet location, which is higher than the other Sky Island locations. 3577, 1747, 1354 Ancient Tablet 2 You can find this Ancient Tablet in the sky, northeast of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. This ancient tablet will fall to the ground when you reach it. -3603, -0934, 0849 Ancient Tablet 3 You can find this Ancient Tablet far northwest of the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. You will need to land on the nearby Sky Islands to reach it. 4044, 3204, 0444 Ancient Tablet 4 You can head to the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower to find this Ancient Tablet, and it will be to the northwest of the tower. -1368, 3577, 0904 Ancient Tablet 5 This is an Ancient Tablet you can reach by using the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. It is the west of this tower and will fall directly into the Depths when you step on it. -0038, 2995, 0374 Ancient Tablet 6 For this Ancient Tablet, make your way to Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and then fly to the south. You should be able to reach this on your glider, but bring Stamina food to replenish your Stamina wheel when traveling. -245, -3254, 0815 Ancient Tablet 7 This is another Ancient Tablet you can reach from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, but you need to fly to the east. You will need to stop at a nearby Sky Island and get launched to reach this location, though. -1241, -1934, 0979 Ancient Tablet 8 This Ancient Tablet requires you to make your way to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and then fly to the southwest with your glider to reach it in the air. 0476, -2250, 0394 Ancient Tablet 9 This is a tricky Ancient Tablet. To reach it, launch yourself using the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and the fly to the nearby Sky Island to the north. It helps to have the Zora Armor to climb up waterfalls to reach it. Once here, create a Hot Air Balloon to go up higher and reach the final location, and the Ancient Tablet is to the west. 2086, -2732, 1313 Ancient Tablet 10 We used the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower for this Ancient Tablet and made our way south. We glided the entire way to this Ancient Tablet, but we did need to eat Stamina food to reach it. 3918, -2467, 1180 Ancient Tablet 11 We used the Upland Zorna Skyview Tower to reach this Ancient Tablet and traveled south to reach it. Thankfully, there was nothing tricky about this one. 2916, 0209, 0797 Ancient Tablet 12 This Ancient Tablet required us to travel to the east, and make our way to the South Eldin Sky Archipelago. From here, we had a better angle to reach this Ancient Tablet and complete this quest. 2213, 0991, 1142

Completing Messages from an Ancient Era in Tears of the Kingdom

After we had taken a picture of each Ancient Tablet scattered throughout Tears of the Kingdom, we returned to Wortsworth to show off our work and to report on our findings. We had the option to return to Wortsworth each time we discovered one, but we decided to give it to him after we had found each one. Every time we turned in a finished photograph, Wortsworth provided 100 rupees as a reward.

Upon turning them all in, Wortsworth provides us with a Zonai Survey Team Fabric, which we can swap out for the standard glider fabric. This will be the only reward for the quest, along with all of the knowledge Wortsworth shared that had been on the Ancient Tablets.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

