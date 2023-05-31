Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Messages from an Ancient Era
The Messages from an Ancient Era side quest in Tears of the Kingdom has us tracking down Ancient Tablets, and our guide shares all locations.
The history of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of mystery, and there are notable historians in the game who are looking to learn more about it. These mysteries lead them down multiple avenues, and one character in Tears of the Kingdom, Wortsworth is keen to learn more about it by finding Ancient Tablets in Messages from an Ancient Era quest.
There are 12 Ancient Tablets that you need to go out of your way to track down in Tears of the Kingdom. The quests start in Lookout Landing, and after Wortsworth sends you out into the world, tracking down these tablets will be a challenge. Thankfully, we’ve been able to track them all down for you.
All Ancient Tablet locations in Tears of the Kingdom
The quest begins at Lookout Landing in TotK. One of the Ancient Tablets will have fallen in the middle of this area, and Wortsworth will be standing there, studying the structure. Speaking with him kicks off the quest, and he informs us he’ll be finding his way to Kakariko Village, where a massive ring structure has fallen onto the town.
Our next stop took us to Kakariko Village, where we spoke with Wortsworth to learn the next part of this quest. Here, he shared with us the description of the text on the tablet and that there are 12 more of these Ancient Tablets to find scattered throughout Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. Our job is to track them all down and find their locations for him.
It is important to note that you need to take a picture of these Ancient Tablets. When you find one, take out your Camera and take a picture of the front, which should count towards completing this quest. These are all of the Ancient Tablet locations you need to find for Wortsworth for the Messages from an Ancient Era quest in TotK.
Completing Messages from an Ancient Era in Tears of the Kingdom
After we had taken a picture of each Ancient Tablet scattered throughout Tears of the Kingdom, we returned to Wortsworth to show off our work and to report on our findings. We had the option to return to Wortsworth each time we discovered one, but we decided to give it to him after we had found each one. Every time we turned in a finished photograph, Wortsworth provided 100 rupees as a reward.
Upon turning them all in, Wortsworth provides us with a Zonai Survey Team Fabric, which we can swap out for the standard glider fabric. This will be the only reward for the quest, along with all of the knowledge Wortsworth shared that had been on the Ancient Tablets.
And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.
