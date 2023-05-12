Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find All Underground Cave Locations

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive adventure where you can explore multiple locations throughout Hyrule Kingdom. Some of these notable locations will take you to underground caves, and you’ll be able to unearth many secrets waiting for you beneath the surface.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

There are multiple underground caves for you to track down, but the entrances to these locations can be tricky to find. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Underground Cave locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Underground Cave Location in Tears of the Kingdom

The Underground Caves you discover in Tears of the Kingdom are going to be scattered all over the map. These locations will lead you down the depths of Hyrule, giving you the chance to locate several collectibles, track down ancient enemies to fight, and some may even reward you with unique armor that you can wear.

Below are all the Underground Cave Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Central Hyrule Underground Cave Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

These are the Underground Caves you find while exploring the Central Hyrule region of Tears of the Kingdom.

Cave Entrance Location Cave Entrance Name Tips Lindor’s Brow Cave You can find this cave right before you make your way to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, to the northwest of Lookout Landing. North Hyrule Plains Cave This is a cave you can find relatively close to the New Serenne Stable. You can find it to the southeast of this Stable, and you should find Gladis outside the entrance. Ranch Ruins Cave The Ranch Ruins Caves are close to the starting location, to the southeast of Lookout Landing.

And that's it!

