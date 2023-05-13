Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find First Shrine on Great Sky Island

When you start your adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom on the Great Sky Island, you’ll be tasked with tracking down three Shrines. These Shrines are how you are going to empower your Ultrahand, unlocking its abilities that you’ll use for the rest of the game.

The first Shrine you need to find is not too far from the entrance of the Temple of Time. You’ll need to find it while attempting to complete The Closed Door quest. This guide covers how to find the first Shrine on the Great Sky Island in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the First Shrine on Great Sky Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Shrine is on the Great Sky Island is to the west of the Temple of Time. You will find it by making your way up a large rock, and climbing up to reach the top. The entrance to the Shrine will be here, and you can enter it to unlock the Ultrahand ability in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Complete Ukouh Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The First Shrine on the Great Sky Island is called the Ukouh Shrine. Here, you will unlock the Ultrahand ability and learn how to use it, which will be indispensable as you progress through Tears of the Kingdom.

Your first task is to use the Ultrahand on the large stone slab and create a bridge to cross the gap. You won’t have to use the Attach ability for the Ultrahand on this point, but you will need to connect it to make sure you can walk across.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done that, the next step is to connect the two stone slabs you find on the next platform. You can choose the best way to do this while playing, but we recommend connecting the two ends to create the longest bridge possible. After you’ve attached them, place them between the gap and walk across, completing the second step.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final task in the Ukouh Shrine will be before you. Unlike the other two encounters, this one will require you to go across a zipline using a hook and wooden planks. Attach several wooden planks together, then attach the hook to the center. You can then move the entire thing at the same time, wrapping the hook around the wire. Once you’ve done this, jump onto the hook, and fly across.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the other end, you’ll have completed the Ukouh Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll receive a Light of Blessing at the end, which you can use at Goddess Structures to enhance your Heart Containers or increase your Stamina Wheel.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

