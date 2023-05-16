Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find & Unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

Popla Foothills is a popular region in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and there’s a Skyview Tower at this location that you can find. It’s a helpful location to find during your exploration of Hyrule, and it will make exploring everywhere much easier.

Like some of the Skyview Towers, the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower needs a little help for you to unlock it. There’s a specific way you have to do this, and for us, it took us a bit longer than we’d like to admit to figure out that solution. Once we had it, everything became much easier, and we enjoyed our time exploring this section of the map.

Where to FInd Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

You can find the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in the southern part of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. You can find it while exploring the Hills of Baumer, to the east of Scout’s Hill. If you’re starting at Lookout Landing, head to the southeast, and you should find it by following the main road and going to the south of Squabble River.

How to Unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

Unfortunately, when you arrive at this location, the terminal won’t be working. You’ll need to find a way to repair the terminal, and typically, this type of process is done by an expert whom you can find in Tears of the Kingdom. However, if you look close to the Skyview Tower, you can see there’s a well, and if your adventure is down, you’ll find someone trapped down there, Elmerson.

Elmerson explains to you that they’ve been stuck down here for days, and they don’t have a way to get out. You’ll need to help them. What we did was we used the Ascend ability to return to the surface, went to the south, and discovered a cave called Popla Foothills Excavation Site. Follow the path through the cave, and you’ll find the trap.

The next step is to use your Ultrahand and place it on the lever preventing Elmerson from getting out. You can choose to stand on it or place a rock on the object. Both choices are good and bring about the same results, which is the answer to many things in Tears of the Kingdom.

Now that Elmerson is free, he’ll return to the top of Popla Foothills, and he can repair the Skyview Tower, returning it to its former glory. The last thing you need to do is activate the terminal, launch yourself into the sky to survey the area, and unlock this portion of the map in Tears of the Kingdom.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

