Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get Your BoTW Mounts

The mounts you ride in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are some of the best ways to successfully navigate Hyrule and explore the game. After you have a mount, you can register it at a stable and call it whenever you find a stable in the world. For any Tears of the Kingdom player who has already played Breath of the Wild, much of this is standard procedure.

However, what is new is that you can use the mounts you found in Breath of the Wild and bring them with you in your Tears of the Kingdom adventure. Here’s what you need to know about how to get your Breath of the Wild mounts and use them in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Get Your Breath of the Wild Mounts in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The way you go about unlocking your Breath of the Wild mounts in Tears of the Kingdom is by finding a stable. This can be any stable in Tears of the Kingdom that you find while exploring your game. One of the first ones you’ll find is the New Serenne Stable, which you can discover northeast of the Lookout Landing location in Central Hyrule.

When you arrive, speak with the stablemaster at the establishment’s entrance. Speak with them, and you’ll find that any horse you’ve encountered in Breath of the Wild registered to Link will be there. These horses will have the same name and stats as they were in your first game.

However, the catch is that your Nintendo Switch needs to have save data from Breath of the Wild. If you do not have this information saved on your console and you’re booting up Tears of the Kingdom, then we know that you won’t be able to find any Breath of the Wild horse you can ride.

This system is a good way to make starting with a horse easier, rather than needing to capture a horse in the wild and register it at a stable. You can still choose to do this if you want a new horse for your Tears of the Kingdom adventure with Link.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers