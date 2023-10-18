Top 5 Ghost Shells For Destiny 2 Festival Of The Lost Halloween Event

With Halloween fast approaching, there are plenty of spooky happenings in Destiny 2. One of which is the Festival of the Lost-themed skins available for ghosts (no, that kind of ghost) only for a limited time. Players looking for the scariest Ghost shells are in the right place, as we have compiled a list of the top five best options for players looking to join in on the celebration. Don’t worry; we’ll keep the spookiness level down a bit in the process.

7. Jack O’Shell

Image via Destiny 2 Item Analytics

What better way to start off the Halloween-themed festivities than by introducing the classic pumpkin-themed shell for your ghost? We’re not sure what that yellow ooze is supposed to be, but hopefully, we don’t get any of it on our armor. As for the black texture inside, well, we don’t want to think about it. Anyway, you can find this shell in Destiny 2’s Eververse shop.

6. Restless Shell

Image via Destiny 2 Item Analytics

Who doesn’t love mummies? It’s quite ironic that this theme is available to Guardians, as we are technically walking zombies, and for Destiny 2’s Exo in particular, they’re considered human souls trapped in mechanical shells. There isn’t much to describe when it comes to the design, as it is a ghost covered in bandages, but the simplicity has its own charms. This is another Eververse item for its weekly rotation.

5. Hexing Shell

Image via Destiny 2 Item Analytics

Let’s start with the tried-and-true witch-themed option common among Halloween-themed media. Hexing Shell, this little fellow will follow you with that cute purple hat and piercing blue gaze. Ironically, your ghosts float around by default, as a floating witch’s head is pretty scary in and of itself. You can find this in the Eververse shop.

4. Chiropteran Shell

Image via Destiny 2 Item Analytics

If you’re a fan of bats, then Chiropteran Shell might be right up your alley. It comes with everything, including a nice small pair of fangs and two wings that disappointingly do not flutter as your ghost moves around the screen. The color scheme is pretty basic and features traditional black and white, with strange tape holding everything together. This is another Eververse product, so look for this one to join the rotation soon.

3. Eris Morn Shell

Image via Destiny 2 Item Analytics

Despite being named after one of the most popular characters in Destiny 2, the Eris Morn Shell is quite creepy and unsettling. The designers were going for a hive design, and with The Witch Queen’s release, fusing that concept with a ghost’s shell has never been more appropriate. It’s only available by purchasing the Shadowkeep Deluxe Edition.

2. Spinneret Shell

Image via Destiny 2 Item Analytics

We know there are many of you out there who are not fans of bugs. You’ll find that many in Destiny Universe aren’t fans either, as there isn’t much left in the entire galaxy. Of Spinneret Shell, we do like the gold accents on the claws and fangs, but the green skin-like texture throws the whole thing off and gives it an icky feel. You can find this shell in the Eververse shop.

1. Hexed Shell

Image via Destiny 2 Item Analytics

Hexes are generally bad news, but combining that with creepy wood-like bark takes the creepiness factor to the next level. Hexed Shell is reminiscent of a classic Witch in the Woods due to the trees and stone and the leather and bead-like charm necklaces decorating them. Unlike the others, Hexed Shell is a reward for owning the season pass.

Best Festival of the Lost 2023 Armor Ornaments in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

The Festival of the Lost wouldn’t be complete without an exclusive selection of new armor. This year we have a lot of neat options for each class, so we’ll highlight our favorite ones that you should save up some of that Bright Dusk for.

Titan

Screenshot by Gamepur

If there’s any fan of odd-looking bugs, then this is the armor set for you. In previous years, Bungie opted for the more trick-or-treason type of ornaments, with gundam-looking sets, but this time they’ve returned to horror in a big way. We particularly love the chest armor, thanks to the creepy spider legs attached to the back.

Warlock

Screenshot by Gamepur

Is it just us, or does it seem like the Warlock armor set is a corrupted version of the default set you earn in the tutorial? With that said, we love the detail in the legs, as it reminds us of a red grasshopper minus the tail cape. Overall, this is a vast improvement from last year.

Hunter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hunters seem to get the best armor in the game, thanks to the hooded capes and sleek design. This set in particular, seems to have the most attention to detail we’ve seen out of the three. Of course, our favorite ornament is the headpiece, thanks to the extra limbs attached to the crown of the hood.