Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Chapter 22 Treasure Location

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was a thrilling ride and is about to end, but there is still one more treasure to find within its darkest depths. Here’s where to find the singular Chapter 22 treasure.

The only treasure in this level is quickly after you first load into the level or the title of the Chapter appears on the screen. While entering Avery’s ship is extremely tempting, don’t go there. Dive into the water by holding the circle button and swim to the right. You’ll see an archway that has lots of sunken wood and pink anemones. At the end of the small tunnel, you’ll see the treasure sparkling on top of a rock, ready for you to grab it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After this, you can enter the boat and face the final encounter. Make sure your fingers are ready for some quick-time event action. Unfortunately, not much skill is needed for the final bout, which has always been a disappointment for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. The following game Uncharted: The Lost Legacy makes it slightly more exciting while following the same formula.

