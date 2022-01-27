Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Chapter 16 Treasure Locations

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End takes us back to Drake’s childhood with his brother, and on this adventure around a mansion, you’ll find three treasures. Here’s where to find them in this cornucopia of artifacts in Chapter 16.

Treasure #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the beginning of the level, you’ll approach the gardens of a mansion at night. Go up the hills and go to the right of the courtyard. Behind the second and larger water fountain section you come across on the right, you’ll see a bench with a flashing treasure on it. You can easily grab it.

Treasure #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the younger Drake figures out that the Egyptian sarcophagus is real, you know you’re in the right place for the second treasure. Turn right from that location and go up the staircase on Drake’s right. You’ll find the next treasure on top of a few white boxes at the top of the staircase.

Treasure #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

After taking the selfie with Drake’s brother, you’ll start the climb to the vent. As soon as you’ve reached the top of the first curtain, turn your camera around the opposite side. Now, jump to this area. It will take you to a higher platform that was previously blocked off on the bottom. You’ll find the last treasure on a brown couch with purple and green cushions. It’s on the right-hand side next to an ornate lamp.

