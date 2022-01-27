Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Chapter 21 Treasure Locations

As we near the end of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, all of the action and drama doesn’t mean that our treasure hunt is complete. There are still various treasures to find in Chapter 21, so let’s go explore and keep our heads on straight as we reach the climax of the game.

Treasure #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the beginning of the chapter, you can find the first treasure. Climb the first mountainous section after the abandoned settlement and keep going until you see a dilapidated tower. You’ll find footprints on the ground as well. Now, go left of it and swing but before you jump to the next area, look behind Drake to find a bit of land that he can land on. It has a crooked tree on it. Gain enough momentum to jump on top of the piece of land, and you’ll find a treasure in the bushes.

Treasure #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the wooden bridge crumbles beneath Drake’s feet, he’ll find his way through a small cave. The supposed hero says, “If Rafe or Nadine don’t kill you, I just might.” Make your way through part of the cave until you see a climbable section on the left. Stop. Turn right and you’ll see a turtle squirming around to escape. In this location, you’ll see an open chest with glittering treasure inside it. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you hear frog noises.

Treasure #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you’ve finished making some daring jumps with the rope and sliding down a rocky section, use your rope to scale down a mountainous section. You’ll see Avery’s ship underneath Nathan. However, don’t get distracted by that. Look to the top right of the screen and you’ll see a vague white marking on the stone in the image above. You can grab on to this area. Hold L1 to descend the rope a smidge, and then swing to this section of the level. You’ll want to position Drake just low enough to ignore the blockage of rocks around this area; you have to be precise here. In this little cave, you’ll find a treasure flickering in the darkness.

Treasure #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this spot, Nathan is finding “his way down” through a rocky slope downwards and lands in a pool of water. He questions if Sam really did all of that chaos Nathan just went through. From here, go to the top right section of land and you’ll find the treasure around the left corner of it within some shade.

