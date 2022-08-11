What are Kerosenia in Tower of Fantasy

The world of Tower of Fantasy has some pretty strange plantlife that you can discover as you make your way through the story. From plants with tendrils to thorns that wrap themselves around chests, you will see some weird sights in the world of Aida. Among the plantlife is an herb called Kerosenia. This plant is one of the many you can interact with in the world and comes with a reward if you interact with it correctly.

Where to find Kerosenia

Kerosenia herbs can be found all over Aida. You will first come across them in the Astra region. They have a tendency to blend into their surroundings which are usually grassy hills and cliffs. Luckily, they are marked as points of interest on the map to make them easier to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These plants have green leaves that surround a red center that is filled with a oil-like substance. The game will tell you that these plants are rooted in underground petroleum veins.

How to interact with Kerosenia

Kerosenia plants have two hints that show how you should interact with them to get the prize that is inside them. One, they are covered in an oily substance. Two, the name of the plant sounds fairly similar to kerosene. These plants also often have Flame Cores around them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To burn away the oily substance in the center of the plant, pick up one of the nearby Flame Cores. This can be done by pressing the F key next to them on PC. Throw a Flame Core at the plant and it will burn away the substance leaving behind a Black Nucleus for you to pick up. If this is your first time interacting with the plant, you will also get Exploration Points.