What are the undiscovered collectibles in Nidavellir in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, Nidavellir is a city in the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim. You’ll visit Nidavellir for the first time during The Quest for Tyr, the second goal on The Path main story quest line. If you check the collectibles list on your map during that first visit, you’ll find one Legendary Chest, two items of Lore, two Artifacts, one of Odin’s Ravens, and three collectibles marked “Undiscovered.” You won’t be able to get any of those last three during The Quest For Tyr, but they can be collected after you’ve progressed further into the game.

What are the undiscovered collectibles in Nidavellir?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered collectibles in Nidavellir are the Sparkthorn flower for the Nine Realms in Bloom side quest Favor, a Berserker Gravestone for the Fit For a King side quest Favor, and the entire Spirit of Rebellion side quest Favor.

How to get the Sparkthorn flower in Nidavellir

The Nine Realms in Bloom side quest Favor doesn’t begin until after you’ve completed The Path in its entirety. Until that point, the Sparkthorn flower won’t be visible or collectible. After completing the main story, you can come back to Nidavellir and find the Sparkthorn flower. Use your Draupnir spear on the pillar near the shop where Sindri gave Atreus Sonic Arrows to get to it.

How to get the Berserker Gravestone in Nidavellir

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Berserker Gravestone in Nidavellir actually feels more like it’s in The Forge region, but it’s listed under Nidavellir on your map. You’ll find it in plain sight shortly after you finish the Forging Destiny quest, close to Durlin and the Nidavellir Beach Mystic Gateway. All you need to unlock the gravestone is the Draupnir Spear, but you might find the ensuing fight too much to handle if you’ve only just got the spear, so we’d suggest trying it much later when you’re a lot stronger.

How to get the Spirit of Rebellion in Nidavellir

Screenshot by Gamepur

This isn’t a collectible that you find, it’s a collectible that gets ticked off when you complete the Spirit of Rebellion side quest Favour. You can start Spirit of Rebellion by speaking to Durlin shortly after you complete Forging Destiny.