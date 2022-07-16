What games are made by Bungie? Answered

Sony now owns Bungie, which leads to the question of what that means in the grand scheme of things. We know that it probably means Bungie will make content exclusively for PlayStation going forward, but what does it mean for the games developed by Bungie before the Sony purchase? That then leads to another question—what games were made by Bungie?

All games made by Bungie

Image via Bungie

We all know about the Halo games and Destiny, yet there are still plenty of other games that the prestige company made over the decades. We’ll cover all the titles the company worked on, including the Halos and the Destinies.

Early years

Bungie was founded in 1991, and its first games were Operation: Desert Storm, Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete, and Pathways into Darkness. All three games were released exclusively for the classic Macintosh OS. Operation: Desert Storm was released in 1991 and is a top-down tank shooter based on the Gulf War in the Middle East. Minotaur was released in 1992 and is a role-playing adventure title that has players explore an endless dungeon. Pathways into Darkness was released in 1993 and is Bungie’s first FPS game. Pathways into Darkness stars the Special Forces and revolves around puzzle solving.

Marathon

Marathon is a first-person shooter released for the classic Mac OS. It takes place in a futuristic world and stars a security officer who has to fend off an alien invasion. Marathon is what put Bungie on the map, and the popularity of Marathon led to two sequels—Marathon 2: Durandal and Marathon Infinity. There hasn’t been a new Marathon game since 1996. It will be interesting to see if Sony is willing to revive this long-dormant franchise.

Myth

Before Bungie developed Halo and changed first-person shooters forever, the company produced two real-time tactics games called Myth: The Fallen Lords and Myth II: Soulblighter. Both Myth games tell a fantastic story full of mythical creatures like dwarves. Both were released on the Classic Mac OS and Microsoft Windows. A third game called Myth III: The Wolf Age was also made, though not by Bungie.

Oni

Oni is a third-person action video game released in 2001, the same year as Halo: Combat Evolved. The game was developed by Bungie’s western branch and was published by Take-Two. Since Take-Two was published, Bungie may not own full rights to it, which means Sony may not own full rights to the game. Oni has a very anime-inspired aesthetic, heavily influenced by Ghost in the Shell.

Halo

Image via 343 Industries

Bungie partnered up with Microsoft to help create Halo: Combat Evolved and was a launch title for the original Xbox in 2001. The game proved to be a massive hit and propeled the Xbox brand. Nintendo had Mario, but Microsoft had Halo and the Master Chief.

Bungie signed a contract with Microsoft to developing Halo games until Halo: Reach in 2010. Between Combat Evolved and Reach, Microsoft also developed Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo 3: ODST. After Reach, Bungie decided to part ways with Microsoft. However, the rights of Halo remained at Microsoft. Sony does not own Halo even after the purchase of Bungie. The Halo games are now developed by 343 Industries.

Destiny

Image via Bungie

After leaving Microsoft, Bungie created Destiny, an ambitious online-only multiplayer FPS. The game borrows a lot from the Halo franchise, including gameplay mechanics and a futuristic setting. Destiny 2 is the last game that Bungie developed and released in 2017. Both Destiny games launched on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

During this time Bungie and Sony partnered up, which eventually led to Sony purchasing Bungie in 2022. It’s unknown if Destiny will be PlayStation exclusive going forward, but PlayStation will likely receive exclusive content for Destiny that won’t be available on the other platforms.