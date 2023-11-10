What is Tactical Stance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 encourages players to make the most of Tactical Stance, also known as Tac-Stance. It’s a go-between for those who don’t like hip-fire or aiming down sights, allowing for precision without sacrificing speed.

Call of Duty players have a wealth of options to choose from when it comes to custom controls. They can fully customize their play style to suit what they’re used to, and they can even alter how their character behaves to help them optimize every match they jump into. Modern Warfare 3’s Tactical Stance plays into this, giving players yet another option to help them make the most of their time competing against others.

What is Tactical Stance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Tactical Stance is a firing stance between hip-fire and aiming down sights in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It doesn’t require players to need to aim down sights for accuracy and narrows the spread of bullets that might end up going everywhere when firing from the hip. Perhaps most important of all, it keeps up player speed without sacrificing accuracy, allowing for fast, fluid combat in every encounter.

How to Use & Disable Tactical Stance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

To use Tactical Stance, players can change the settings in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to allow them to enable it using controls of their choice, then trigger it and start spraying bullets. We like to have the stance available at the press of a button, but it’s possible to change that so it’s the default stance a character uses until the release of ADS.

It’s worth noting that Tactical Stance will be automatically activated while the player character is sliding. This provides the perfect momentum and deadly accuracy required for fast-paced dodging and kills. It’s hard to get to grips with at first, but players can become killing machines once they do.

To change the settings of Tactical Stance behavior in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, players must open a multiplayer game, then the Settings Menu, navigate to Controller Settings, find the Gameplay Tab, and scroll down to Tactical Stance Behavior. It’s in the main Settings Menu here that players can also mut others. We’ve explained what each of the settings means below.