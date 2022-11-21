What is the undiscovered collectible in Western Barri Woods in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, The Reckoning is the sixth goal in The Path main story quest line. It sees you travelling to the forest realm of Vanaheim on a search for the source of the curse that binds Freya to Midgard. Your journey begins in The Southern Wilds, then continues to the Eastern Barri Woods via Freyr’s Camp. From there you head west to The Abandoned Village and find the source of the curse. But it’s fiercely defended.

After you defeat Nidhogg, and Freya is freed from her curse, you continue west to the Western Barri Woods. If you open your journal map when you arrive, you’ll see that there are just two collectibles in this region: one item of Lore, and one “Undiscovered” collectible. As usual, this means that, if you want to get 100% completion in Western Barri Woods, you’re going to have to come back to Vanaheim after progressing further along The Path. But how much further?

How to get the undiscovered collectible in Western Barri Woods

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered item is Scent of Survival, and will be revealed as soon as you start the Scent of Survival side quest Favor. Scent of Survival starts automatically when you’re leaving Freyr’s Camp after completing Creatures of Prophecy, which is the thirteenth goal on The Path. So, if you’re still playing through The Reckoning, you’ve got quite a way to go yet.

Once you’ve started Scent of Survival, you need to complete it in order to tick off the collectible. It’s a fairly straightforward quest in which you have to chase Helka through Vanaheim all the way to The Crater. When the quest completes, the collectible will be checked off, and you’ll also gain access to The Crater, which includes The Plains and The Sinkholes, both of which are packed with loot and collectibles.