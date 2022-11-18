What is the undiscovered collectible in Eastern Barri Woods in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok?

The Reckoning is sixth goal on God of War Ragnarok’s main story quest line, The Path, and it sees you, playing as Kratos, accompanying Freya to the real of Vanahaim in order to locate the source of Freya’s curse and destroy it. The Mystic Gateway takes you to The Southern Wilds, and from there it’s a short walk to Freyr’s Camp, where you’ll meet Freya’s brother, Freyr, who she seems to hate almost as much as she hates Kratos.

Next, you’ll continue to the Eastern Barri Woods region which, as you’ll see if you check your map, has five collectibles to find: one Nornir Chest, one Legendary Chest, one Artifact, one of Odin’s Ravens, and one “Undiscovered” collectible. You probably know by now that “Undiscovered” means you’ll have to proceed further along The Path before you can come back here and get this collectible, but you still want to know how much further.

How to get the undiscovered collectible in Eastern Barri Woods

The undiscovered collectible in Eastern Barri Woods is a Remnant of Asgard, and that means it won’t be revealed until you’ve completed The Path. And, if you’re still playing through The Reckoning, that means you’ve got a lot of main story quests to go before you can come back to Vanaheim and the Easter Barri Woods to collect it. If you try to come back and look for it before then, it’ll still be labelled undiscovered. In fact, you might find that Freyr’s Camp is locked, and that you can’t get into Eastern Barri Woods at all.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve completed the main story, then the Remnant of Asgard in Easten Barri Woods is easy to find. You’ll encounter a group of ghostly enemies pretty much as soon as you leave Freyr’s Camp and enter Eastern Barri Woods, just after the area where you encountered the Forest Ancient during The Reckoning.