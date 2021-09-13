When do the Fortnite Servers come back up for Chapter 2 Season 8?

The servers are currently down as Fortnite prepares for Chapter 2 Season 8, and players are wondering when they will be back up. The good news is that you won’t have that long to wait. After the conclusion of the Sky Fire event, the servers went offline for about 12 hours, and that delay in the service is nearly over.

The Fortnite servers will be coming back online, allowing people to play Chapter 2 Season 8, at 04:00 CT, 02:00 PT, and 05:00 ET. So, roughly one hour after the posting of this article, the servers will be back online and people will be able to play through the first day of the new season.

The Sky Fire event saw the Mothership get taken out by Slone’s clever plan, although it scattered wreckage and cubes all over the map. There is also a completely new collection of NPCs for players to track down and find. On top of that will be new quests, weapons, mechanics, and all manner of new secrets to discover about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

We are very curious to see how the return of Kevin the Cube will impact the game, and what will happen to the map over the course of the season. Will all the Kevin’s be enough to finally destroy the current map, will the fact that the Foundation just woke up at the bottom of the sea somehow save the day? We don’t have long to find out.