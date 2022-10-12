When does All Saints’ Wake 2022 release in Final Fantasy XIV

All Saints’ Wake is an extremely popular event that occurs in Final Fantasy XIV every Halloween season. While players were treated to the event back in January because of the Endwalker delay, All Saints’ Wake is still full steam ahead to return during its normal period very soon. Players can expect a spooky new quest chain that will end will quite a few new unique rewards to earn; here are the details for this year’s event.

All Saints’ Wake 2022 event period

All Saints’ Wake 2022 will return on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:00 AM PT and last until Tuesday, November 1 at 7:59 AM PT. This is just a single day after the release of Patch 6.25, so players have a lot to look forward to this Halloween season.

Where to start the All Saints’ Wake 2022 quest chain

Image via Square Enix

To begin the All Saints’ Wake 2022 quest chain, players can talk to the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator found at X:10. 3 Y:9.1 in Old Gridania. In order to be eligible for the quest chain, players must be at least level 15.

All Saints’ Wake 2022 Rewards

Image via Square Enix

This year’s event comes with three unique rewards to earn. The most exciting reward is the Wake Doctor’s Attire, a mad scientist-inspired outfit complete with a crazed mask. Viera and Hrothgar players will be happy to know that the headpiece will be visible on their characters.

The two other rewards that are available during the event are the Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote and the Caged Wisp furnishing item. Final Fantasy XIV events have been consistently releasing a new eating emote whenever possible, and it will be very interesting to see what housing enthusiasts can utilize the Caged Wisp for in their dwellings.

What else is coming up in Final Fantasy XIV?

Players can also look forward to the release of Patch 6.25 the same week that All Saint’s Wake begins. Patch 6.25 adds a ton of new content, including Criterion and Variant dungeons.