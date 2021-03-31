What is the release date for the BitLife Code Merge for Android and iPhone, and how does it work?

BitLife Android users have always had the short end of the stick when it comes to new updates. The developer Candywriter initially started on the iPhone and later brought its game to the Android store. Still, unfortunately, because of the differences in code, it could not transfer everything simultaneously. When an update on BitLife first launches, it initially goes to the iPhone version, and Android users could expect to try it out in a couple of months. But that’s about to change with the new code merge that Candywriters is working on. The team is nearly there, and the beta is about to release before becoming available for the public.

What is the BitLife code merge release date?

Candywriter is diligently working to make the code work on both platforms, so Android users no longer have to wait for the next update. Right now, Android users are behind on both the latest music, sports, and mafia update. When the code does go live, both of these features will transfer over to Android users.

It looks like the code merge will be happening before the end of April 2021. The beta for the code merge program will happen first, and a select few players will have the chance to check it out before everyone else. There’s likely going to be a few bugs to work out, but it shouldn’t take as long as the code merge has taken.

✅ The BitLife "Code Merge" is 99% complete!



🤖 Android Bitizens! Who's ready to help us test the beta? Watch this account for details to be revealed imminently! pic.twitter.com/yIxs0fSEws — Candywriter (@candywriter) March 29, 2021

How will the code merge work for BitLife Android and iPhone players?

Moving forward, anytime an update is teased or talked about by the BitLife team, and it will appear on both platforms. Android users won’t need to know when they’re receiving the update after those using the Apple Store, and they won’t feel like they’re being left behind.

When it happens, players on both platforms probably won’t notice it, except Android users have new features to try out in the game, such as joining the Mafia, becoming a famous musician, or a singer. The weekly challenges also will be the same, where previously they were slightly modified because certain features were exclusive to iPhone players.

