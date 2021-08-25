Where to collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 12 is to collect three alien devices and then activate the countermeasure device below Corny Complex. To do this, you’ll need to know exactly what you are looking for, as it is not that obvious.

For the three devices, they are all reasonably close together on the map. You will need to find small purple spheres that are floating in the alien biomes areas. They can be hard to spot, so check the individual screenshots showing each one, or check the embedded video above.

Alien Device #1

Alien Device #2

Alien Device #3

Once you have all three, you need to head underground to the Corny Complex IO bunker. Take out all the guards and Slone, then check the side room to find the countermeasure device. You just need to interact with it to activate it.

