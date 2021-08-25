Where to collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex in Fortnite
Taking precautions.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 12 is to collect three alien devices and then activate the countermeasure device below Corny Complex. To do this, you’ll need to know exactly what you are looking for, as it is not that obvious.
For the three devices, they are all reasonably close together on the map. You will need to find small purple spheres that are floating in the alien biomes areas. They can be hard to spot, so check the individual screenshots showing each one, or check the embedded video above.
Alien Device #1
Alien Device #2
Alien Device #3
Once you have all three, you need to head underground to the Corny Complex IO bunker. Take out all the guards and Slone, then check the side room to find the countermeasure device. You just need to interact with it to activate it.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 12 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a payphone – 15000 XP
- Craft a weapon with Alien Nanites – 45000 XP
- Destroy target dummies with IO weapons – 30000 XP
- Search for books on explosions – 30000 XP
- Deploy scanners in the alien biome – 30000 XP
- Collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex – 30000 XP
Week 12 Epic Challenges
- Deal damage to saucers – 30000 XP
- Deliver a Saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish – 30000 XP
- Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons (0/150) – 30000 XP
- Deal damage with an Alien Parasite attached – 30000 XP
- Purchase from vending machines – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks – 30000 XP
- Hunt Wildlife – 30000 XP