How to craft a weapon with Alien Nanites in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Making things better.
One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to craft a weapon using alien nanites. The first thing you will need to do is get your hands on some alien nanites, and after that you will need a suitable weapon to act as a basis for crafting.
To get alien nanites, players can visit the Abductors that hover above the island, or they can find some as ground loot. Alien nanites looks like strange red and blue cubes, and are easy to spot in the game. A great way to get some is to head for an Abductor and then use it to get to the mothership. You have a very high chance of getting alien nanites as a drop from chests, and the chance increases the better you perform in the anti-gravity mode.
How to craft an alien weapon
Once that is done, it’s time to use the alien nanites in conjuction with a weapon to craft an alient weapon. All you need to do is open your Inventory, then click on the Crafting tab. In the Crafting tab you will have the option to combine the alien nanites with your weapon in the following ways:
- Submachine Gun (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Kymera Ray Gun
- Suppressed Submachine Gun (Rare) + Alien Nanites = Kymera Ray Gun
- Rapid Fire Submachine Gun (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Kymera Ray Gun
- Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle
- Heavy Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle
- Suppressed Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle
- Burst Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle
- Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Rail Gun
- Suppressed Sniper Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Rail Gun
- Pistol (Legendary) + Alient Nanites = Plasma Cannon
- Hand Cannon (Legendary) + Alient Nanites = Plasma Cannon
You can find the rest of the Week 12 challenges below:
Week 12 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a payphone – 15000 XP
- Craft a weapon with Alien Nanites – 45000 XP
- Destroy target dummies with IO weapons – 30000 XP
- Search for books on explosions – 30000 XP
- Deploy scanners in the alien biome – 30000 XP
- Collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex – 30000 XP
Week 12 Epic Challenges
- Deal damage to saucers – 30000 XP
- Deliver a Saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish – 30000 XP
- Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons (0/150) – 30000 XP
- Deal damage with an Alien Parasite attached – 30000 XP
- Purchase from vending machines – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks – 30000 XP
- Hunt Wildlife – 30000 XP