How to craft a weapon with Alien Nanites in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to craft a weapon using alien nanites. The first thing you will need to do is get your hands on some alien nanites, and after that you will need a suitable weapon to act as a basis for crafting.

To get alien nanites, players can visit the Abductors that hover above the island, or they can find some as ground loot. Alien nanites looks like strange red and blue cubes, and are easy to spot in the game. A great way to get some is to head for an Abductor and then use it to get to the mothership. You have a very high chance of getting alien nanites as a drop from chests, and the chance increases the better you perform in the anti-gravity mode.

How to craft an alien weapon

Once that is done, it’s time to use the alien nanites in conjuction with a weapon to craft an alient weapon. All you need to do is open your Inventory, then click on the Crafting tab. In the Crafting tab you will have the option to combine the alien nanites with your weapon in the following ways:

Submachine Gun (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Kymera Ray Gun

Suppressed Submachine Gun (Rare) + Alien Nanites = Kymera Ray Gun

Rapid Fire Submachine Gun (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Kymera Ray Gun

Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle

Suppressed Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle

Burst Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Rail Gun

Suppressed Sniper Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary) + Alien Nanites = Rail Gun

Pistol (Legendary) + Alient Nanites = Plasma Cannon

Hand Cannon (Legendary) + Alient Nanites = Plasma Cannon

