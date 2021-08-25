Where to destroy target dummies with IO weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 12 is to destroy target dummies with IO weapons. The first step of this challenge is to get IO weapons. The easiest way is to head for an IO base such as any of the Satellite Bases that can be found around the map, or at Corny Complex.

Search chests, especially the larger IO chests, at these locations should drop some IO weapons which you can then use on the targets. If you head to Corny Complex, you can grab a weapon then head down into the secret lab below the farm where you will find a shooting range. You need to destroy four targets, however, and you will only find three here. You can either return in a different game or make your way to one of the other sites where you can find target dummies, marked on the map below.

