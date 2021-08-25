Where to deploy scanners in the alien biome in Fortnite
Not the one you think.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 12 is to deploy a scanner in alien biomes. This isn’t the first time you have been sent to an alien biome this season, but this one is different.
These biomes are actually the purple areas on the map where the wreckage of the Spire fell after the aliens destroyed it. They now grow purple plans, strange purple trees, and even strange alien aboral specimens.
There are multiple locations marked on the map below, and each one will have a blue ghostly scanner roughly in the center that you can interact with. You will need to do two in total to finish up the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for your Battle Pass.
You can find the rest of the week’s challenges below:
Week 12 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a payphone – 15000 XP
- Craft a weapon with Alien Nanites – 45000 XP
- Destroy target dummies with IO weapons – 30000 XP
- Search for books on explosions – 30000 XP
- Deploy scanners in the alien biome – 30000 XP
- Collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex – 30000 XP
Week 12 Epic Challenges
- Deal damage to saucers – 30000 XP
- Deliver a Saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish – 30000 XP
- Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons (0/150) – 30000 XP
- Deal damage with an Alien Parasite attached – 30000 XP
- Purchase from vending machines – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks – 30000 XP
- Hunt Wildlife – 30000 XP