Where to deploy scanners in the alien biome in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 12 is to deploy a scanner in alien biomes. This isn’t the first time you have been sent to an alien biome this season, but this one is different.

These biomes are actually the purple areas on the map where the wreckage of the Spire fell after the aliens destroyed it. They now grow purple plans, strange purple trees, and even strange alien aboral specimens.

There are multiple locations marked on the map below, and each one will have a blue ghostly scanner roughly in the center that you can interact with. You will need to do two in total to finish up the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for your Battle Pass.

