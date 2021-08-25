Where to search for books on explosions in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 12 is to search for books on explosions. This is almost certainly a bad sign for structures on the island, but if you want that 30000 XP for your Battle Pass, you will need to do it.

You only need to get two different books, so in this guide, we will show you where to find them. The books will look familiar, as the models have been used for other books in the past, so don’t get too confused when you see them.

Book #1 Location – Steamy Stacks

The book about explosions at Steamy Stacks can be found in Building 3. It is on the ground floor, just beside the stairs.

Book #2 – Dirty Docks

The book about explosions at Dirty Docks can be found beside the dumpster near the container yard to the east of the cranes.

