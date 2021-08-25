Where to search for books on explosions in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Make ’em go boom.
One of the challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 12 is to search for books on explosions. This is almost certainly a bad sign for structures on the island, but if you want that 30000 XP for your Battle Pass, you will need to do it.
You only need to get two different books, so in this guide, we will show you where to find them. The books will look familiar, as the models have been used for other books in the past, so don’t get too confused when you see them.
Book #1 Location – Steamy Stacks
The book about explosions at Steamy Stacks can be found in Building 3. It is on the ground floor, just beside the stairs.
Book #2 – Dirty Docks
The book about explosions at Dirty Docks can be found beside the dumpster near the container yard to the east of the cranes.
You can find the rest of the Week 12 challenges below:
Week 12 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a payphone – 15000 XP
- Craft a weapon with Alien Nanites – 45000 XP
- Destroy target dummies with IO weapons – 30000 XP
- Search for books on explosions – 30000 XP
- Deploy scanners in the alien biome – 30000 XP
- Collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex – 30000 XP
Week 12 Epic Challenges
- Deal damage to saucers – 30000 XP
- Deliver a Saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish – 30000 XP
- Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons (0/150) – 30000 XP
- Deal damage with an Alien Parasite attached – 30000 XP
- Purchase from vending machines – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks – 30000 XP
- Hunt Wildlife – 30000 XP