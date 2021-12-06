Where to collect gem fragments on crossroads for the Shanta Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

After completing the first two challenges in the Shanta Questline, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 players will then unlock a quest tasking them to collect gem fragments throughout the entire map while driving on a vehicle. It is a lot to juggle, as the main problem here is managing your gas level while searching for these blue shining gems. Thus, here’s where you’ll be seeing each of the nine fragments and how you can complete the quest at a fast rate.

Considering that all gems in this challenge will be near the side of roads, your best bet is to drop into a gas station, collect any vehicle you see (even an ATV will suffice), and nabbing the fragments from the top of the map to the bottom. Taking the numbers in order below will aid in coming across gas stations for additional gas or another car as you go — but you’ll have to stay on the road to see them. Doing this correctly, you should be able to finish the quest in only two or three matches. Also, for those trying to cut corners, you will not be able to see or collect the given fragments if you are off your vehicle.

Gem fragment #1 : North of Logjam Lumberyard, this gem is one of few that isn’t actually at a crossroads. Rather, it is on the side of the road just off the northern coast.

: North of Logjam Lumberyard, this gem is one of few that isn’t actually at a crossroads. Rather, it is on the side of the road just off the northern coast. Gem fragment #2 : When leaving Sleepy Sound for the Daily Bugle, the road continues heading east on the map. Not long after passing its crossroads, this gem can be discovered in the middle of the road.

: When leaving Sleepy Sound for the Daily Bugle, the road continues heading east on the map. Not long after passing its crossroads, this gem can be discovered in the middle of the road. Gem fragment #3 : At this point in the path, you may need a new car and Sleepy Sound should have a few to drive. Once that is done, take the road leading south to Coney Crossroad where a gem is sitting at its crossroads.

: At this point in the path, you may need a new car and Sleepy Sound should have a few to drive. Once that is done, take the road leading south to Coney Crossroad where a gem is sitting at its crossroads. Gem fragment #4 : When going south of Logjam Lumberyard or north of Camp Cuddle, the gem will be at the crossroad, but near the side of the road.

: When going south of Logjam Lumberyard or north of Camp Cuddle, the gem will be at the crossroad, but near the side of the road. Gem fragment #5 : From the fourth gem, drive down the road that leads to Greasy Grove. There will be two crossroads along the way, with this gem standing in the center of the second one.

: From the fourth gem, drive down the road that leads to Greasy Grove. There will be two crossroads along the way, with this gem standing in the center of the second one. Gem fragment #6 : From the fifth gem, head east into the snowy mountain shown near the center of the map. A massive gas station will hold several vehicles at your disposal in the middle of the mountain. From there, take the road going east again where the gem should be at the first crossroad you see.

: From the fifth gem, head east into the snowy mountain shown near the center of the map. A massive gas station will hold several vehicles at your disposal in the middle of the mountain. From there, take the road going east again where the gem should be at the first crossroad you see. Gem Fragment #7 : The best way to obtain this sneaky gem is by driving from the letter “T” in The Joneses and going straight up to find a lone road and the gem nearby. It is an odd trick, but makes for an easy discovery.

: The best way to obtain this sneaky gem is by driving from the letter “T” in The Joneses and going straight up to find a lone road and the gem nearby. It is an odd trick, but makes for an easy discovery. Gem fragment #8 : In the home stretch, continue by taking the road west of The Joneses and circle around to the left side of Rocky Reels. The gem should be standing in the center of the crossroads.

: In the home stretch, continue by taking the road west of The Joneses and circle around to the left side of Rocky Reels. The gem should be standing in the center of the crossroads. Gem fragment #9: From the eighth gem, head south toward Chonker’s Speedway. Continue taking the road until you see the gem next on the right side and is only feet away from the southern coast.

Related: Where to collect gem fragments in Named Locations for the Shanta Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1