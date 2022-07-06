Where to collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has offered many challenges that ultimately gain players exclusive cosmetics. One of these challenges is the Indiana Jones quest of collecting the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match in order to unlock the Expedition Bag Back Bling. It may sound like an easy task, but it can quickly become complicated considering the locations and the relics are not marked on the map. Here’s where to find each Durrrburger Relic in Fortnite.

Related: How to get the Major Mancake skin in Fortnite

All Durrrburger Relic locations in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although you will need to go to both locations to complete the challenge, you won’t need to travel very far. This is because both The Temple and The Ruins are unmarked landmarks located in the top-right corner of the map. As for these relics, they come in the form of small golden burgers that you will need to interact with to pick up. You can find each of their locations listed and marked below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Durrrburger Relic #1 : This first Durrrburger is set within The Temple, the pyramids northeast of The Daily Bugle. As pictured above, the relic rests near a tree inside the center of the pyramid that it is furthest south of the location.

: This first Durrrburger is set within The Temple, the pyramids northeast of The Daily Bugle. As pictured above, the relic rests near a tree inside the center of the pyramid that it is furthest south of the location. Durrrburger Relic #2: The second relic and The Ruins are located further southeast on the coast of the island. You can head to the bottom-right corner of the location to find the second Durrrburger lying near The Ruins’ outside walls.

After both are collected, you should have yourself a new Expedition Bag Back Bling in your inventory. Though, there’s many more free cosmetics to own. This challenge is just one of 11 Indiana Jones quests that can help players obtain the character’s skin, alternative style, and even Emergency Raft Glider.