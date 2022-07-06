All Indiana Jones challenges in Fortnite and how to complete them

Although Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 hasn’t been out long, it has received numerous updates with new challenges and rewards to unlock. The most notable of the bunch is the Indiana Jones quests which allow players to get the fabled Indiana Jones skin and his massive set of extra gear. Here’s how you can complete every Indiana Jones quest included in Fortnite and what they will reward.

All Indiana Jones quests and rewards in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 11 different Indiana Jones challenges in the battle royale, with these rewarding everything from a free Glider, Harvesting Tool, and of course, Indiana Jones and his alternative style. As massive as this set of quests is, players can track their progress for each challenge from the Battle Pass tab’s Special Quests menu. Every challenge and their respective reward can be found listed below.

Indiana Jones quests Rewards Search chests at Shifty Shafts (0/5) Banner Icon Damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle (0/500) Rogue Archaeology weapon Wrap Use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees (0/10) Raider’s Relics Harvesting Tool Collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match (0/2) Expedition Bag Back Bling Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines (0/1) Indy’s Dustoff Emote Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent (0/1) Indy’s Escape Spray Make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match (0/100) Doctor Jones Emoticon Damage an opponent with a pistol (0/750) First Misadventure Loading Screen Finish Top 5 in a match (0/1) Emergency Raft Glider Complete four Indiana Jones quests Indiana Jones skin Complete 10 Indiana Jones quests Indiana Jones skin (Temple Explorer style)

Aside from the simpler tasks, we will be providing links above to guides that should aid you in completing the more difficult challenges. It is worth noting Fortnite has also given fans the opportunity to unlock other free cosmetics via challenges. This includes the Major Mancake skin and his set of gear, all of which can be owned by participating in Fortnite and Fall Guy’s Crown Clash Event.