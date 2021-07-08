Where to damage IO Guards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to damage IO Guards. To do this, you will need to know where the IO guards are spawning. As they have been moving around the map a lot, and some of the spawns are quite unreliable, we will show you some guaranteed places to track them down.

Remember, IO Guards tend to be tough, but are bad shots, so as long as you don’t let multiple Guards open fire on you at once, you should be fine. IO Guards will also drop IO weapons, which are great options for matches, and they also tend to have IO chests around that are worth looting.

You can find the locations of various IO guards on the map below that should all be guaranteed spawns.

Epic Quests

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP

Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP

Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests