Where to damage IO Guards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to damage IO Guards. To do this, you will need to know where the IO guards are spawning. As they have been moving around the map a lot, and some of the spawns are quite unreliable, we will show you some guaranteed places to track them down.
Remember, IO Guards tend to be tough, but are bad shots, so as long as you don’t let multiple Guards open fire on you at once, you should be fine. IO Guards will also drop IO weapons, which are great options for matches, and they also tend to have IO chests around that are worth looting.
You can find the locations of various IO guards on the map below that should all be guaranteed spawns.
Epic Quests
- Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP
- Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP
- Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP
- Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP
- Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP
- Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Interact with a CB Radio (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Deploy Alien Nanites (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Dance near Zyg and Choppy (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (0/1) – 30,000 XP