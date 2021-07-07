Where to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 – all locations
Rolling out the red carpet.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery. These can actually be found all over the area, and look like small ghostly baskets with signs sticking out of them. They can be found at the front and back doors or many of the houses in the area.
On the map below, you can find all the locations of the welcome gifts. All you need to do to place them is walk up to them and hit the promoted interact button. Be careful while you do it, as you will be ripe for shooting by other players for a couple of seconds.
There are nine different places you can find the gifts, and from what we can tell you only need to place down two of them to finish the challenge.
You can find the rest of the weekly Epic and Legendary challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 below:
Epic Quests
- Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP
- Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP
- Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP
- Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP
- Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP
- Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Interact with a CB Radio (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Deploy Alien Nanites (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Dance near Zyg and Choppy (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (0/1) – 30,000 XP