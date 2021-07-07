Where to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 – all locations

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery. These can actually be found all over the area, and look like small ghostly baskets with signs sticking out of them. They can be found at the front and back doors or many of the houses in the area.

On the map below, you can find all the locations of the welcome gifts. All you need to do to place them is walk up to them and hit the promoted interact button. Be careful while you do it, as you will be ripe for shooting by other players for a couple of seconds.

There are nine different places you can find the gifts, and from what we can tell you only need to place down two of them to finish the challenge.

Image by Gamepur

You can find the rest of the weekly Epic and Legendary challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 below:

Epic Quests

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP

Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP

Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests