Where to dance near Zyg and Choppy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to dance near Zyg and Choppy. These are new NPCs that have been added to the map this week. They act as a new area boss, although Zyg is really the NPC while Choppy would be considered to be more of a back bling.

You can find the characters near the main building at Hydro 16, and they can spawn either inside or outside of the building. They are quite tough, so be careful as they will aggro to you when they see you and will attempt to eliminate you.

When defeated, Zyg and Choppy will drop a new Mythic weapon called Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun, so this is bound to be a pretty active drop for the rest of the season.

You can find the rest of the weekly Epic and Legendary challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 below:

Epic Quests

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP

Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP

Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests