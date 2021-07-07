Where to interact with a CB Radio in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 – all CB Radio Locations
Breaker, breaker.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to interact with a CB Radio. This is not the first time the CB Radios have been a quest item recently, but we have no idea who you will be talking to this time. The last time, they were warning us about the impending invasion, perhaps this time they can help us beat the aliens.
You can find six CB Radios in Retail Row, a named location on the eastern side of the map. Below, you can find an overhead shot of Retail Row with all the CB Radio locations marked on it. There are six in total, and we are currently unsure how many you need to interact with to complete the quest.
CB Radio #1
CB Radio #2
CB Radio #3
CB Radio #4
CB Radio #5
CB Radio #6
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Epic Quests
- Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP
- Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP
- Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP
- Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP
- Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP
- Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Interact with a CB Radio (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Deploy Alien Nanites (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Dance near Zyg and Choppy (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (0/1) – 30,000 XP