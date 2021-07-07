Where to interact with a CB Radio in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 – all CB Radio Locations

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to interact with a CB Radio. This is not the first time the CB Radios have been a quest item recently, but we have no idea who you will be talking to this time. The last time, they were warning us about the impending invasion, perhaps this time they can help us beat the aliens.

You can find six CB Radios in Retail Row, a named location on the eastern side of the map. Below, you can find an overhead shot of Retail Row with all the CB Radio locations marked on it. There are six in total, and we are currently unsure how many you need to interact with to complete the quest.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP

Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP

Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests